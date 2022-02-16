Film O’Clock International Festival announces the 12 titles from the short film international competition, as well as two industry events

Film O’Clock is getting closer by every minute !

The Film O’Clock International Festival that is going to take place in selected cinemas from the six participant countries: Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt and South Africa, between March 1-6 has selected the 12 participants in the short film competition. They are as follows:

Bella by Thelyia Petraki, 24 min, documentary, GR, 2020

Digital Voodoo by Antanas Skučas Julius Zubavičius, 2 min, animation, LT/UK, 2020

Five Tiger by Nomawonga Khumalo, 11 min, fiction, SA, 2020

Love Stories on the Move by Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu, 21 min, fiction, Romania, 2021

Nexting by Karina Logothetis, 11 min, fiction, GR/USA, 2021

Once Upon a Time in the Café by Noha Adel, 16 min, fiction, EG, 2021

Ruby & Roach by Erentia Bedeker, 9 min, animation, SA, 2020

Santiago by Andrey Koulev, 16 min, animation, BG, 2021

The deer hunting by Andrei Olănescu, 22 min, fiction, RO, 2020

The Interrogation by Urtė Sabutytė, 14 min, fiction, LT, 2021

We Come One by One and We Leave at One’s Time by Mihnea Toma, 20 min, documentary, RO, 2020

What We Don’t Know About Mariam by Morad Mostafa, 25 min, fiction, EG, 2021

The selection was made by the board of the Festival, namely Mirona Radu (director and producer, Romania), Andrew Mohsen (film critic, the director of the artistic board of the Cairo Film Festiba, Egypt) and Dian Weys (director, screenplay writer, South Africa) out of more than 90 entries.

“For the second year, we’re back with a very strong and diverse line-up“, Andrew Moshen said. “What makes this competition very special is how it shows the similarities between those different countries in the festival. If not for the language, it will be hard sometimes to tell which country this film comes from. We also paid attention to diversity in the forms of the films, to have fiction, documentary and animation. This gives a strong idea about how rich and different the filmmaking is in each of the six countries”.

Dian Weys was very excited with this year’s short film selection. “While some focus on interpersonal relationships and familial dynamics, others either highlight marginal voices or raise questions of social justice. Regardless of the subject matter, however, all the filmmakers made bold choices, directed with precision, and presented films that have unique worldviews. With eight short fiction films, three animations and one documentary, the twelve short films represent different approaches from six countries; they do not only share the same time zone, however, but also a passion for cinema”, he said.

Mirona Radu, the director of the Festival said: “It has been a pleasure, a privilege as well as a very difficult task to watch all the short films sent to us this year and make the selection. They were all interesting, well-thought and done. From all the entries, we decided to choose 12 finalists to enter the competition, and to offer to the international audience an articulate proposal of interesting creations with powerful directorial or visual approaches. We hope to have the opportunity to see the creations of the others who did not make the competition in the years to come”.

Apart from the film projections, the Festival organizes two industry events online.

Unveiling Cinematic Heritage, will take place Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 17:00 – 18:30 (UTC/GMT +2).

What does our cinematic heritage consist of? How to carefully preserve it and find new approaches in order for the viewer to pay attention? We will discuss about how we can increase the audience’s appetite for “old” movies when having access to them is limited. The organizers hope for a fruitful conversation around all these questions in an ongoing effort to keep the dialogue regarding heritage films alive.

If you want to be part of this event, please register on the link: https://bit.ly/3oyEi8u

Opportunities of collaboration on the 25th meridian East – the festivals‘ landscape, will take place Friday, March 4, 2022 at 17:00 – 18:30 (UTC/GMT +2).

Our guests will come up with practical solutions based on their experience in organizing festivals in their respective countries. Beyond the film festivals circuit, which has more or less offered a path for art films to reach their audiences, film production incentives, creative residencies, and workshops foster collaborations between creative minds. The first step is to be informed, therefore join our talk, signing in on the link: https://bit.ly/3oxbvkI

The list of speakers, as well as the online events agendas will be published soon on the Festival’s website. We are looking forward to seeing to at Film O’Clock !

The Festival is an yearly, competition and non-specialized event and the second edition of the Festival is organized and produced by Creatrix Fama and the ABI Foundation. The event is supported by DACIN SARA.