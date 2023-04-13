Ana Ularu stars in The Power, on Amazon Prime

After the international premiere of the series Spy/Master (HBO Max), in February, at the Berlin International Film Festival, a production in which she plays one of the main roles, Ana Ularu recently premiered The Power (Amazon Prime), a nine-episode series starring Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine), John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet), Auli’I Cravalho (Vaiana, Moana) and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

“The Power is truly a groundbreaking series of stories about courage, self-discovery, pushing boundaries and subverting order,” says Ana. In the episode that will be released this Friday, April 14, the character of Zoia, played by her, multifaceted, expressive and charismatic, enters the story of The Power to have an incredible trajectory.

The Power series is in first place in the list of Amazon Prime productions at the moment, a position it has held for two weeks since its release. The Power is followed by The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power and Star Trek: Picard.

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Power is the world we live in now, but with a twist – suddenly, teenage girls everywhere develop a new ability that is as mysterious as it is powerful: they have the ability to transmit energy through their hands when they want, and if need be, they can even electrocute at will. The phenomenon is spreading all over the world, but only among young women, and will inevitably lead to a global scale reversal of the balance of power in the world in which we all live…

The Power is a sci-fi thriller starring Toni Collette (Oscar nominee The Sixth Sense) and John Leguizamo (Primetime Emmy Award winner Moulin Rouge, Carlito). Beyond the horizon of the new global order advanced by this story, the series created by Naomi Alderman, Sarah Quintrell, Claire Wilson and Raelle Tucker raises, at its core, a series of important questions about recent American policies and the direct and serious way in which they affects women, especially young women.

The story leads us to Eastern Europe, to find out the amazing destiny of Zoia, the character played by Ana Ularu. Coming from the same family as Tatiana (Zrinka Cvitešić), a promising former gymnast, now married to a tyrant (Alexandru Bindea), Zoia has a special destiny. Subject to shocks that could destabilize anyone, she has a saving ingenuity and an amazing ability to recover, reborn after each defeat. Animated by the new Power and an intelligence far above average, Zoia will find within herself the resources to guide her sisters whose fate is marked, like her, by a lot of pain, towards freedom and healing.

“My character is a kind of ticking bomb, is the representative of a heartless justice, is a person who survived abuse and who amzingly built herself”, Ana tells about Zoia.