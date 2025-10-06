After an impressive run at international festivals, where they received awards and standing ovations, the newest Romanian productions will be screened at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest before their official cinema release. Featured in the section Autumn Previews—the festival’s only competitive section—these films are competing for the Audience Award, generously offered by Dacin Sara.

Radu Jude’s new film, Dracula, is an experimental and satirical reinterpretation of the vampire myth. The film follows a director trying to stage a play about Dracula, which evolves into a reflection on history, propaganda, and national identity. The work blends styles from the grotesque to the avant-garde and includes AI-generated animations, explicit scenes, and striking visual sequences. Jude explained that he tried to offer “something for everyone”: a commercial film and an essay, vampires and comedy, political commentary and satire, erotic scenes, and action.

Sorella di Clausura, directed by Ivana Mladenovič, tells the story of Stella, an educated woman living in a rural area who dreams of meeting Boban, a famous Serbian musician. When she receives the promise of a meeting, she moves to Bucharest but ends up working as a maid. Her encounter with her idol turns out to be a disappointment. The film blends reality and fiction, satirizes romantic melodrama, and portrays life in marginalized communities and the illusion of success. Katia Pascariu won the Independent Critics Award for Best Actress at Locarno, while director Ivana Mladenovič received Best Director at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

In Andrei Epure’s Don’t Let Me Die, Maria is affected by the mysterious death of her neighbor, rumored to have “spoken to the trees.” As time passes, Maria becomes involved in the life left behind: she adopts Isabella’s dogs, meets her son, and has an unexpected encounter with a woodcutter who fears falling asleep. The film oscillates between grief and revelation, exploring loneliness, memory, and the ways people leave traces—even through absence. The film premiered this year at the Locarno Film Festival.

Interior Zero, by Eugen Jebeleanu, adapts Lavinia Braniște’s novel of the same name. Cristina, a 35-year-old secretary, lives in oppressive Bucharest and struggles to understand what it means to be the functional adult society expects while trying to be a good child for her single mother. Cristina is also the protagonist of a novel that a director transforms into a film. As the story unfolds, actors and social circumstances overlap with the fiction offered to them. The film had its world premiere at the Vilnius International Film Festival and was selected in the Smart7 category, dedicated to emerging directors from seven European countries.

Still Nia, directed by Paula Oneț, follows Ștefania, who, after 15 years of amnesia caused by a childhood medical error, attempts to reclaim her identity at age 33 and reconnect with her estranged body and inner child. Dance becomes a new language in her journey of healing and reconnecting with her mother. Still Nia was presented at One World Romania in the work-in-progress section and was also selected for the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival.

Comatogen, by Igor Cobileanski, tells the story of Alina, a nurse played by Daniela Nane, who faces a desperate situation: she must quickly secure money to pay off her son’s debt, or he risks imprisonment. The film explores ethical dilemmas and their impact on the lives of those involved. Comatogen was presented in the Romanian Film Days section at the 2025 Transilvania International Film Festival.

This year’s Autumn Previews section also features two blocks of Romanian short films outside the competition, some of which screened at Cannes in the Semaine de la Critique and Cinefondation sections. Festival audiences can see:

Mama! by Teodor Ioniță, in the official selection at Premiers Plans

Un cuplu triasic by Iulia Turicianu, screened at Annecy International Animation Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival

Marinică, băiatul meu by Mihnea Toma, screened at DocLisboa

Alișveriș by Vasile Tondincă, screened at Cannes (Semaine de la Critique)

Our Sea by Alle Dicu

We Lived Slowly in Time of Peace by Kristina Jacot

Another short film program includes Eurogenesis (also at Cannes, Semaine de la Critique, and BIEFF National Competition winner), Weaving Anni Albers by Alessandro del Vigna, Fursecuri și lapte by Andrei Tache Codreanu (Cinefondation at Cannes), Kobza by Laura Pop, Pensule și ambalaje by Adrian Latu, and Du-mă la apă by Teona Galgoțiu. After each block, audiences will have discussions with the filmmakers.

This year, Autumn Previews highlights the medium-length film Index, directed by Radu Muntean. In a disturbingly beautiful forest, an ornithologist (Adrian Văncică) discovers a wild creature (Alexandru Bumbariuc) through an infrared surveillance camera. Written and directed by Muntean, Index premiered worldwide in August at the Locarno International Film Festival, blending humor, realism, and innovative cinematic expression through story, filming, color grading, and its ability to surprise. Muntean will join the audience for an in-depth discussion with the film team, moderated by Roxana Călinescu and Andrei Tănăsescu, as part of “Let’s Talk About… Film”, in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Autumn Previews is supported by Groupama Asigurări. The section is curated by Andrei Tănăsescu, who will also moderate the Q&A sessions after the screenings.

Dracula and Don’t Let Me Die are distributed by Independența Film.

The full Autumn Previews program will be available on filmeledefestival.ro, with tickets soon on eventbook.ro.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest is a festival founded in 2010 by Cristian Mungiu, with the support of Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Film Festival General Delegate, and organized by Asociația Cinemascop and Voodoo Films.