Next week, Monday, November 3, the 15th edition of the Bucharest Jewish Film Festival will debut. For four days, until November 6, the public will have the opportunity to take part in a diverse series of events: from film screenings, to concerts and exhibitions – all at ARCUB | Sala Mare (Str. Lipscani 84–90).

Under the theme “Humor as Therapy,” the festival presents to the public a refined selection of international films, short films, smart comedies, and emotional stories that explore how laughter, irony, and self-irony can become genuine forms of survival and solidarity.

Admission is free, subject to seat availability. The day-by-day schedule and the registration form for screenings can be found on the official website: www.semperculturalia.ro

As every year, the festival aims to be more than just a film screening series — it seeks to be a platform for cultural dialogue, a meeting point between audiences, creators, and universal themes:

“Laughter is not just a reaction; it’s an act of freedom. Through the selected films, we want to bring the audience closer to the Jewish spirit, where humor is a way to survive and to love the world, despite all its absurdities,” said the organizers.

Official Selection – BJFF 2025

Bad Shabbos

USA, 2025 – 84 min

Directed by: Daniel Robbins | Written by: Zack Weiner & Daniel Robbins

Audience Award – Tribeca Film Festival 2024

A comedy about tradition, love, and the chaos of a Shabbat dinner gone completely out of control. A mixed couple brings their parents together for the first time — but an accidental death changes everything. Between family expectations and personal freedoms, unconditional love and constructive criticism, tradition and tolerance, Bad Shabbos is a dynamic, funny, and surprising film, drawing inspiration from the great classic comedies.

Le Père, le Fils et le Rav Kalmenson

France, 2023 – 15 min

Directed by: Dayan D. Oualid

A regular Saturday at the synagogue turns into a comic adventure about family, tradition, and small spiritual mishaps. Can you spark enlightenment? Only God knows!

The Property

Israel/Poland, 2025 – 108 min

Directed by: Dana Modan | Written by: Rutu Modan

Micki Moore Award – Toronto Jewish Film Festival 2025

Regina and Mika, grandmother and granddaughter, embark on a journey to Poland to reclaim a property confiscated during the war. A dramatic comedy about memory, identity, and forgiveness, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Rutu Modan.

No Name Restaurant (Nicht ganz koscher)

Germany, 2022 – 98 min

Directed by: Peter Keller & Stefan Sarazin

A rabbi, a Bedouin, and no way out. A Jew from Brooklyn and a Bedouin from Sinai embark on an unpredictable journey through the desert, trying to save a tradition — and perhaps their own faith. A spiritual, humorous, and deeply meaningful adventure.

The Last Cowboy in Salford

UK, 2023 – 15 min

Directed by: Jake Lancaster

Jonny Richman, a Jewish teenager obsessed with Westerns, dreams of becoming a cowboy — much to his parents’ despair. A dark comedy about identity, belonging, and the courage to be different.

Love in Suspenders

Israel, 2019 – 98 min

Directed by: Jorge Weller

Audience Award – Montreal Israeli Film Festival 2020

A delightful story about love, humor, and second youth. Tammy and Beno, two septuagenarians, discover that love can be just as complicated — and funny — at any age.

Checkout

Israel/Ukraine, 2023 – 97 min

Written and directed by: Jonathan Dekel, Dr. Shai Satran

A psychedelic comedy about a Mossad agent on the brink of retirement who refuses to step down before finishing his mission. “A spy comedy in the style of Woody Allen.” – The Jerusalem Post

No Harm Done

France, 2023 – 18 min

Directed by: Sarah Stern

A new mother faces the dilemmas of an ancient tradition: her son’s circumcision. A tender and humorous reflection on faith, family, and the freedom to choose.

Masel Tov Cocktail

Germany, 2020 – 30 min

Directed by: Arkadij Khaet & Mickey Paatzsch

Civis Media Prize 2020

A sharp short film about Jewish identity in today’s Europe, satirizing stereotypes and intergenerational tensions.

The screening will be followed by a special discussion with Dr. Lea Wohl von Haselberg, film and media scholar and expert on Jewish representation in postwar German cinema, joined by Dr. Felicia Waldman, lecturer at the Faculty of Letters, University of Bucharest, and Alexander Fuhrman, consultant.

The festival program also includes the exhibitions Vachement coquettes, curated by Lena Conta Vieru, and Sephardic Bucharest, curated by Felicia Waldman, as well as a concert by the band Sefardito from Hungary.

This year’s edition will conclude with a concert featuring Oana Berbec (soprano), Adina Cocargeanu (piano), Nicu Spătaru (saxophone), and Ethan Schmeisser (piano).