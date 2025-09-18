On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Chile, the Embassy of Chile in Romania, in collaboration with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, is organizing Chilean Film Days: emotional stories, psychological and family dramas, touching initiatory journeys, and meaningful discoveries.

Screenings—including feature films and animated short films—will take place at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest (Bd. Regina Elisabeta no. 38) and will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

Admission is free, subject to availability, with prior reservation at [email protected]

PROGRAM

Monday, September 22, 6:00 PM

Desconectados (Dir.: Diego Rougier, 2022, 106 min)

Victoria, a mother addicted to the internet and work, has a distant relationship with her two teenage children, Clara and Julián. Just as she is about to receive a long-awaited promotion, a solar storm knocks out the internet worldwide indefinitely. Her ex-husband is stranded abroad, leaving Victoria to face a reality in which she must be a mother without the help of apps or the internet. (Filmaffinity)

Tuesday, September 23, 6:00 PM – Animated Short Films

Magic Dreams (Dir.: Tomás Welss, 2018, 13 min)

A magician tries to captivate his audience, but his magic tricks come to life and detach from him, including the rabbit from his hat. Even though they are not free, the rabbits try to help him.

Paraíso Terrenal (Dir.: Tomás Welss, 1994, 10 min)

An elderly man wanders through the gray atmosphere of a city and, while waiting for the bus, notices a poster inviting him to a better world. Thus begins his journey toward the ideal world, overcoming various obstacles along the way to reach a special place.

Reunión (Dir.: Tomás Welss, 1994, 10 min)

An eminently intellectual gathering is frequently interrupted as the characters succumb to their fears, passions, and desires.

Amucha (Dir.: Jesús Sánchez, 2019, 30 min)

Grandfather Ligkoyam and his granddaughter Alen share a relationship of friendship and complicity. One day, a portentous sign appears, heralding a new path for Ligkoyam.

La Segunda Ola (Dir.: Ángela Jarpa, 2023, 11 min)

A series of testimonies from female healthcare workers reveal the mental and physical strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in their personal and professional lives during the second wave of cases in 2021.

Wednesday, September 24, 6:00 PM

Hasta en las mejores familias (Dir.: Gustavo Letellier, 1994, 86 min)

A story about a wealthy upper-class family in Santiago. The grandfather serves as an ironic representation of former Chilean dictator Pinochet, now retired and suffering from dementia. The family faces a crisis when Pinochet’s son-in-law decides to divorce his conservative and moralizing wife, leaving their young son at the mercy of his mother’s authoritarianism. Meanwhile, an aspiring singer moves in nearby. She and her boyfriend belong to the middle class, but the man is a con artist who sees the newly divorced neighbor as an opportunity to improve his life. Hurt, the singer devises a plan for revenge with the help of the neighbor’s son and his new partner. The scheme drives the con artist out of their lives, restoring morality to the family!