CinePOLSKA film festival to kick off on November 17

Five Polish film productions will be seen by the spectators of the 18th edition of the CinePOLSKA Polish Film Festival from November 17 to 20, 2022.

The CinePOLSKA festival is a unique opportunity to see the latest Polish films awarded at the most important festivals in Poland and the world. The films presented are often previewed in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and some of them can only be seen during this festival.

This year, CinePOLSKA brings to the fore five films that in the previous editions were the most appreciated by the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We believe they deserve to be brought back to the public’s attention, which is why we will make them available online, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, between November 17-20, 2022. The films can be viewed for free, without the need to create an account on the platform. Screenings available for the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

This year’s edition depicts real stories about people faced with difficult choices, who lived with big dreams and passions or thanks to which progress was made in the world around us – says Natalia Mosor, director of the Polish Institute in Bucharest.

The organizer of the CinePOLSKA Polish Film Festival is the Polish Institute from Bucharest together with its partner, the TIFF Unlimited platform.

Program

25 Years of Innocence, drama, directed by Jan Holoubek (2020, 116 min.), available on the platform on November 19 and 20. The ordinary life of Tomasz Komenda is turned upside down when he is wrongly accused of brutal murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mr Jones, directed by Agnieszka Holland (2019, 119 min.), available on the platform on November 19 exclusively for the viewers from the Republic of Moldova. A Welsh journalist breaks the news in the western media of the famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s.



Breaking the Limits, drama/sports by Łukasz Palkowski (2017 1 h 50 min.), available on November 17, 18 and 19. A biopic about the life of athlete Jerzy Gorski and about he manages to win the double Iron Man triathlon after years of being drug addict. Body by Małgorzata Szumowska, (2015, 90 min.), available on November 18, 19 and 20. Olga struggles with anorexia is sent to psychiatric hospital by the Attorney, where she is treated by Anna – a therapist who believes herself to be able to communicate with ghosts. Gods by Łukasz Palkowski (2014, 115 min.), available on November 17, 18 and 19. It is a Polish biographical feature film based on the life and career of Polish cardiac surgeon Zbigniew Religa, who performed the first successful heart transplant in Poland in 1987.