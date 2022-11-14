CinePOLSKA film festival to kick off on November 17
Five Polish film productions will be seen by the spectators of the 18th edition of the CinePOLSKA Polish Film Festival from November 17 to 20, 2022.
The CinePOLSKA festival is a unique opportunity to see the latest Polish films awarded at the most important festivals in Poland and the world. The films presented are often previewed in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and some of them can only be seen during this festival.
This year, CinePOLSKA brings to the fore five films that in the previous editions were the most appreciated by the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We believe they deserve to be brought back to the public’s attention, which is why we will make them available online, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, between November 17-20, 2022. The films can be viewed for free, without the need to create an account on the platform. Screenings available for the public in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.
This year’s edition depicts real stories about people faced with difficult choices, who lived with big dreams and passions or thanks to which progress was made in the world around us – says Natalia Mosor, director of the Polish Institute in Bucharest.
The organizer of the CinePOLSKA Polish Film Festival is the Polish Institute from Bucharest together with its partner, the TIFF Unlimited platform.