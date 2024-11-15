CinePOLSKA Festival will take place from November 21 to 27, 2024, with online screenings available on the TIFF Unlimited platform (unlimited.tiff.ro), accessible to audiences in Romania. The films can be watched for free, and there is no need to create an account on the platform.

The official opening of the festival will be held on November 21 at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest, featuring the silent film The Polish Dancer (1917) with live music by the Amphitrio band. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbook.ro or at the cinema’s box office.