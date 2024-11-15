CinePOLSKA – Polish Film Festival in Romania due in late November
The Polish Dancer film, a masterpiece of silent cinema directed by Aleksander Hertz, starring Pola Negri in the lead role, will open the 20th edition of the Polish Film Festival CinePOLSKA in Romania. The Polish production will be accompanied live by music from the Amphitrio band.
PROGRAM:
Bestia/The Polish Dancer (dir. Aleksander Hertz, 44 min.), screening at Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest on November 21, at 8:00 PM
Granita Verde/ Green Border (dir. Agnieszka Holland, 152 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 21, 22, and 23
În Numele Pamantului/The Peasants (dir. Dorota Kobiela Welchman, Hugh Welchman, 94 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 22, 23, and 24
Obiectivul/ Figurant (dir. Robert Gliński, 113 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 23, 24, and 25
Sarbatoarea Focului/Feast of Fire (dir. Kinga Dębska, 94 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 24, 25, and 26
Sfantul/Saint (dir. Sebastian Buttny, 110 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 25, 26, and 27.
