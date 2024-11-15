FILM

CinePOLSKA – Polish Film Festival in Romania due in late November

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Polish Dancer film, a masterpiece of silent cinema directed by Aleksander Hertz, starring Pola Negri in the lead role, will open the 20th edition of the Polish Film Festival CinePOLSKA in Romania. The Polish production will be accompanied live by music from the Amphitrio band.

CinePOLSKA Festival will take place from November 21 to 27, 2024, with online screenings available on the TIFF Unlimited platform (unlimited.tiff.ro), accessible to audiences in Romania. The films can be watched for free, and there is no need to create an account on the platform.

The official opening of the festival will be held on November 21 at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest, featuring the silent film The Polish Dancer (1917) with live music by the Amphitrio band. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbook.ro or at the cinema’s box office.

PROGRAM:

Bestia/The Polish Dancer (dir. Aleksander Hertz, 44 min.), screening at Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest on November 21, at 8:00 PM

Granita Verde/ Green Border (dir. Agnieszka Holland, 152 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 21, 22, and 23

În Numele Pamantului/The Peasants (dir. Dorota Kobiela Welchman, Hugh Welchman, 94 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 22, 23, and 24

Obiectivul/ Figurant (dir. Robert Gliński, 113 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 23, 24, and 25

Sarbatoarea Focului/Feast of Fire (dir. Kinga Dębska, 94 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 24, 25, and 26

Sfantul/Saint (dir. Sebastian Buttny, 110 min.), available on TIFF Unlimited platform on November 25, 26, and 27.

The organizer of the CinePOLSKA festival is the Polish Institute in Bucharest. Partners: French Institute Romania, Transilvania Film.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.