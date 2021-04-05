Face to face: short film/feature film: Four Spanish filmmakers on Cervantes Institute’s Vimeo channel

Four Spanish filmmakers, the directors Álex Montoya, Belén Macías, Juanjo Giménez and producer María del Puy Alvarado will be broadcast on the Cervantes Institute’s Vimeo channel this month, free of any charge. Each of the filmmaker will have one short film and one feature film screened on Vimeo.

The filmmakers have been selected amongst the attendees in Alcine, the film festival from Alcalá de Henares, one of the most prestigious film festivals in Spain, which celebrated 50 years in 2020.

There will be four different perspectives, reflecting diversity, vitality, the solid present and the promising future of the Spanish cinema.

The film series within the event “Face to face: short film/feature film”/„Del corto al largo (y viceversa)” will be available online, on the Cervantes Institute’s Vimeo channel, all through the month of April, as of 21:00hrs.

The series gets together the films by directors: Juanjo Giménez: Rodilla (2009) andNos hacemos falta (2001), Álex Montoya: Lucas (2012) and Asamblea (2019), Belén Macías: Mala espina (2001) and Marsella (2013) and by producer María del Puy Alvarado, with movies directed by Álvaro Giménez Sarmiento: Pulse (2013) and Antonio Muñoz Molina, el oficio del escritor (2014).

The first week of Aprill will be focused on Álex Montoya (born in Valencia in 1973): „Lucas” (2012), nominated for the Goya Awards and not recommended to minors younger than 12, and „Asamblea” (2019), the most seen movie on the Filmin platform in 2020.

Programme

▶ April6: Lucas, by Álex Montoya

▶ April 9: Asamblea, by Álex Montoya

▶ April 13: Mala espina, by Belén Macías

▶ April 16: Marsella, by Belén Macías

▶ April 20: Rodilla, by Juanjo Giménez

▶ April 23: Nos hacemos falta, by Juanjo Giménez

▶ April 27: Pulse, by Álvaro Giménez Sarmiento

▶ April 30: Antonio Muñoz Molina, el oficio del escritor, r. Álvaro Giménez Sarmiento