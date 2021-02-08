Film O’Clock International Festival announces its first Short Film Competition selection

Monday, February 8th, at 18:00, the press conference announcing the official selection will be streamed on the Facebook page of the Film O’Clock International Festival. The 15 titles will be presented by Mirona Radu, Founder and Festival Director, Delegate for Romania, Ioanna Kryona, Delegate for Greece and Andrew Mohsen, Delegate for Egypt and will be followed by a conversation with the Romanian film critic Cristi Mărculescu.

The selection contains 15 titles – one animation, two documentaries, and twelve fictions- chosen by a collective of curators from each participating country, the focus being on films whose authors share a strong artistic vision, and also on different forms of cinematic storytelling, reflecting the core values of the festival – quality and diversity:

Bucharest Seen from Above, directed by Andrei Ștefan Răuțu, 17 min, Romania Community Gardens, directed by Vytautas Katkus, 15 min, Lithuania Contraindications, directed by Lucia Chicoș, 19 min, Romania Dummy, directed by Laurynas Bareiša, 13 min, Lithuania Mthunzi, directed by Tebogo Malebogo, 9 min, South Africa My father’s shoes, directed by Anton & Damian Groves, 18 min, Romania One Life, directed by Marija Stonyte, 19 min, Lithuania Pathologies of Everyday Life, directed by Alexandros Papathanasopoulos, 11 min, Greece Postcards from The End of The World, directed by Konstantinos Antonopoulos, 23 min, Greece Sunday At Five, directed by Sherif El Bendary, 17 min, Egypt The Letter Reader, directed by Sibusiso Khuzwayo, 29 min, Lithuania The Mouse Story, directed by Miltiades Christidis, 15 min, Greece The Promised, directed by Ahmed Elghoneimy, 19 min, Egypt Ward’s Hanna Party, directed by Morad Mostafa, 22 min, Egypt What Did You Dream? directed by Karabo Lediga, 19 min, South Africa

The movies can be watched on the Festival Scope platform, during February 27th – March 3rd, 2021, in all the five participating countries of the festival: Lithuania, Romania, Greece, Egypt, and South Africa and the tickets will be on sale starting Friday, February 19th. Further information regarding possible on-site cinema screenings will be communicated on the festival website.

The films will compete for two cash awards. The audience will choose their favourite through an online vote: THE BEST SHORT FILM prize, in value of 1000 Euro, will be awarded to the producer – individual or legal person. The 600 Euro special prize offered by the Festival’s organizers, will be awarded to the director of the short film which brings an innovative vision that promotes cinematic excellence.

The Short Film Competition is curated by Mirona Radu (film director, curator, Romania), Dian Weys (film director, screenwriter, South Africa), Andrew Mohsen (film critic, curator, Egypt), Ioanna Kryona (film director, curator, Greece) and Rimantė Daugėlaitė (film consultant, Lithuania).

“I think that the curated aspect of Film O’Clock makes the programme more trustworthy and interesting, because the festival is not bound only to those films submitted for consideration. Furthermore, each delegate has a firm grasp of their country’s film industry, knows which films are being produced and what the story-telling trends are, which means that the films they suggest are in keeping with the film industry’s landscape.”, says Dian Weys, curator, and delegate for South Africa

More details on www.FoC-IFF.com | office@FoC-IFF.com

This festival is a project co-financed by The Administration of the National Cultural Fund

Film O’Clock is an event initiated by Mirona Radu, a professional in the film industry, with almost 10 years of experience in film production and distribution, as well as in international film festivals, and is organized by Creatrix Fama and Culture Reality.

Romania Journal is supporting the festival as media partner.