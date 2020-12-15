Focus Almodóvar at TIFF Unlimited | December 17-20
Four movies directed by one of the most influential contemporary film directors, Pedro Almodóvar, will be available at TIFF Unlimited during December 17-20.
Focus Almodóvar, an even provided in partnership with Spain’s Embassy in Bucharest, comes up with four challenging, multi-awarded films: Julieta, Los amantes pasajeros, La piel que habito and Todo sobre mi madre.
Every night from 20:00hrs one film will be broadcast at unlimited.tiff.ro, free of any charge for 24 hours. The content is available only in Romania.
Julieta
Starring: Emma Suárez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao, Inma Cuesta // 2016
Julieta, a 55-year-old teacher, tries to explain in a letter to her daughter Antía, all that she hasn’t confessed to her in the past 30 years. When she finishes the letter, she realizes she doesn’t know where to send it. Her daughter left her when she was 18 and Julieta hasn’t heard from her ever since.
Los amantes pasajeros / I am So Excited! (The Lover Passengers)
La piel que habito / The Skin I Live In
Todo sobre mi madre / All About My Mother
A ravishing film, it is one of the best ones directed by the Spanish director. Manuela is the witness of the car crash where her son, Estéban, died right when he was turning 17. In his diary, she discovers that his greatest wish had been to know his father, a transsexual, so she leaves to look for the father in Barcelona.