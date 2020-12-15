Focus Almodóvar at TIFF Unlimited | December 17-20

Four movies directed by one of the most influential contemporary film directors, Pedro Almodóvar, will be available at TIFF Unlimited during December 17-20.

Focus Almodóvar, an even provided in partnership with Spain’s Embassy in Bucharest, comes up with four challenging, multi-awarded films: Julieta, Los amantes pasajeros, La piel que habito and Todo sobre mi madre.

Every night from 20:00hrs one film will be broadcast at unlimited.tiff.ro, free of any charge for 24 hours. The content is available only in Romania.

Thursday, December 17, 20:00hrs

Julieta

Starring: Emma Suárez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao, Inma Cuesta // 2016 Julieta, a 55-year-old teacher, tries to explain in a letter to her daughter Antía, all that she hasn’t confessed to her in the past 30 years. When she finishes the letter, she realizes she doesn’t know where to send it. Her daughter left her when she was 18 and Julieta hasn’t heard from her ever since.

Goya Award for the Best actress (Emma Suárez); BAFTA nominee – The best foreign language film.

Friday, December 18, 20:00hrs Los amantes pasajeros / I am So Excited! (The Lover Passengers) Starring: Antonio de la Torre, Hugo Silva, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Laya Martí, Javier Cámara, Raúl Arévalo, Lola Dueñas, Cecilia Roth, Blanca Suárez // 2013 It is a comedy almost entirely filmed in a plane. A technical malfunction is jeopardizing the lives of those on board of flight 2549. The pilots and their colleagues from the control tower are trying to find a solution. Life in the clouds is yet as complicated as the one on earth, and, from the same reasons, can be reduced to two aspects: sex and death. Nominated for the European Film Academy Awards – The best comedy & Audience Prize.



Saturday, December, 20:00hrs La piel que habito / The Skin I Live In

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya // 2011 It is a strongly stylized film about a renowned plastic surgeon, Robert Ledgard, who dedicated many years to making a type of skin with which he could have saved his wide, who suffered serious burn in a fire caused by a car crash. In order to enforce this breakthrough, he needs three things: lack of scruples, an accomplice and a guinea pig. He has no scruples, and Marilla, the woman who took care of him since he was born, is the perfect accomplic. The problem is to fund a human guinea pig. BAFTA Award for the Best foreign language film; four Goya awards, including for the Best actress (Elena Anaya); Golden Globe nominee- the best foreign language film.

Sunday, December 20, 20:00hrs

Todo sobre mi madre / All About My Mother



Starring: Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes, Toni Cantó, Antonia San Juan, Penélope Cruz // 1999 A ravishing film, it is one of the best ones directed by the Spanish director. Manuela is the witness of the car crash where her son, Estéban, died right when he was turning 17. In his diary, she discovers that his greatest wish had been to know his father, a transsexual, so she leaves to look for the father in Barcelona.

The award for direction at Cannes; Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for the Best Foriegn language film; six Goya awards, including for the Best feature film.

