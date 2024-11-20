Morometii 3, A Poignant Tale with a Heartfelt Finale, Hits the Romanian Theaters on Nov 22
Morometii 3, which premiered this month in multiple locations across Bucharest, is a film that truly draws you into its atmosphere at every step and makes you wish it never ends, that it lasts more than its 111 minutes. It leaves you wishing for more, longing for the story to continue, despite the grim era in which the events unfold.
Under the direction of the same filmmaker, Stere Gulea, Morometii 3 completes the trilogy begun with Morometii and Morometii 2, both adaptations of the eponymous novel by Marin Preda, made over three decades apart. However, Morometii 3 is no longer inspired by the book but instead delves into the life of the author, Marin Preda, after he becomes a celebrated writer and a journalist for the communist magazine Flacara. The film is set in the bleak Romania of the 1950s, during the brutal rise of communist dictatorship.
The main character retains the name from Preda’s masterpiece, Niculae Moromete, portrayed by actor Alex Calin. Niculae is in love with Vera Solomon (played by Olimpia Melinte), a proletarian poet married to a prominent communist leader at Flacara. This love story is seemingly inspired by the rumored relationship between Marin Preda and the poet Nina Cassian.
