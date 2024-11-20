The film also captures the moment when another of Preda’s loves, Aurora Cornu, enters the scene. Preda would go on to marry her for a few years, and the role is played in the film by Mara Bugarin. Aurora Cornu is portrayed as the one who discovers a few pages of what would become the great novel Morometii in a drawer and pressures Marin Preda to publish it.

The movie also highlights the father-son relationship between Ilie and Niculae Moromete, a stern bond vividly portrayed in Gulea’s 1987 Morometii, which evolves into a much more tender dynamic in the final installment of the series. The closing scene of Morometii 3, where Ilie Moromete (once again masterfully played by Horatiu Malaele, as in Morometii 2) places his hand on Niculae’s in a firm yet affectionate fatherly gesture, is particularly poignant in this regard.

The film Morometii 3 stands out for the excellent and confident performances of its younger cast members, including Alex Calin, Mara Bugarin, Olimpia Melinte, and others. Their portrayal shines not only through the striking physical resemblance to the real-life figures they embody but also through a deep understanding of their roles, which are powerfully anchored in the atmosphere of 1950s Romania.

This atmosphere is perfectly recreated through meticulous attention to detail, from extras (approximately 800-900, according to the actors), buildings, interiors, and costumes. Moromete’s house, located in the village of Talpa, Teleorman, is the same one used for filming in the 1980s, for Morometii 2, and again for the 2024 production. However, Talpa is in the vicinity of Silistea Gumesti, the village where the action of Morometii takes place.

The tram featured in the film is also a vintage piece preserved in the Dudesti depots. “The filming took place during the day in Saint George Square in Bucharest, where trams turn around. Graphic intervention/VFX was required to erase modern elements from the frame—streetlights, stainless steel fences, or graffiti,” explained the producers of Morometii 3, Oana Buigoi Giurgiu and Tudor Giurgiu. “In fact, removing graffiti from buildings in Bucharest was one of the most expensive operations to transport the film back to the 1950s era,” they added.

The same attention to detail applied to the train. The filming team discovered a 1950s-era train at the Malaxa depots, which still operates on the Rosiorii de Vede to Alexandria route.

On a similar note, a closed restaurant on Maria Rosetti Street was transformed into a filming set, while a wing of a Bucharest hospital, which still resembles hospitals from the 1950s, was also used for the production.

Film director Stere Gulea spoke about the challenges of making the film:

“I almost have nothing but regrets about the working process because the funding for the film was a disgrace. The surprise was that we managed to make it at all, thanks to the production team, collaborators, and actors. The dedication of everyone involved was the real surprise.”

In his turn, Alex Calin, who plays Niculae Moromete, underlines the movie’s supreme lesson of the past and human relations:

“For me, this was an extremely important project, and I’m honored to have been part of it. I’m left with the feeling that the universe gave me one of the most beautiful artistic gifts I could ever receive. I believe this is a film capable of sparking an important discussion about the past and the present and about how crucial it is to learn from the mistakes and traumas of the past so we can hope for a better future. Go watch one of the most tender film endings ever made.”

The same idea is highlighted also by Olimpia Melinte, the actress who plays Vera Solomon:

“We need to know history so we don’t risk repeating it. This film completely changed my perspective on that era. I used to romanticize the ’40s and ’50s, imagining them as a time I would have loved to experience. After studying the period and acting in the film, I realized how naive I was. We’re incredibly fortunate to live in times where we enjoy so much freedom, and we need to know how to use it wisely.

An older woman in the film wants to go out for a walk wearing a hat, but her daughter puts a scarf on her instead, saying, ‘Toutes les cucoane vont legate la cap’ (‘All the ladies go out with their heads covered’). We must ensure that we never experience such restrictions again.”

Morometii 3 cast also includes Răzvan Vasilescu, Iulian Postelnicu, Cătălin Herlo, Dana Dogaru, Toma Cuzin, Ana Ciontea, Laurențiu Bănescu, Conrad Mericoffer, Ioan Andrei Ionescu, Andreea Bibiri, Ilinca Hărnuț, Dorina Chiriac, with the extraordinary participation of Oana Pellea.

The film will officially hit theaters starting November 22. Moromeții 3 is a Libra Films production, distributed by Transilvania Film.