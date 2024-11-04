Movie Nights Return: Documentary Mondays & Fiction Tuesdays

Film screenings resume at the Czech Center in Bucharest. Documentary Mondays and Fiction Tuesdays programmes, will take place from November 4-26, every Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 p.m. With free entry and Czech beer on the house, they’re not to be missed and bring, as always, international documentaries and essential Czech films aimed at more than just film buffs.

Documentary Mondays:

04.11 – Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (Thomas von Steinaecker, 2022, 1h42′)

11.11 – In Search of Lost Paradise (Andrei Dudea, 2024, 50′)

18.11 – 66 Seasons (Peter Kerekes, 2003, 1h26′)

25.11 – Kunstkamera (Jan Švankmajer, 2022, 52′)

Fiction Tuesdays:

05.11 – Ferat Vampire (Juraj Herz, 1982, 1h30′)

12.11 – Wolf’s Hole (Vera Chytilová, 1987, 1h32′)

19.11 – Beauty and the Beast (Juraj Herz, 1978, 1h31′)

26.11 – Faust (Jan Švankmajer, 1994, 1h37′)

You can find more details about the first two screenings in the Facebook events: Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer and Ferat Vampire.