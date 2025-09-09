Romania’s streaming landscape continues to evolve, according to the latest Q2 2025 snapshot from JustWatch, the world’s largest streaming guide. This report, based on real user behavior, provides insight into how Romanians are interacting with major streaming platforms over the last quarter and compared to the previous year.

Netflix Remains on Top, But Faces Competition

In Q2 2025, Netflix continues to dominate Romania’s streaming market, holding a comfortable lead over Amazon Prime Video by four points. However, the gap is narrowing as other platforms gain momentum. Disney+ and Max remain behind the leaders, while emerging services like SkyShowtime and smaller players maintain only minor shares of the market.

Disney+, Rakuten TV, and SkyShowtime on the Rise

This quarter, several platforms have registered notable growth. Disney+, Rakuten TV, and SkyShowtime each recorded a +2% increase in user interest, making them the fastest-growing services in Romania during Q2. These gains highlight a shift in viewer preferences, as audiences explore alternative content beyond the traditional streaming giants.

Netflix, Max, and MUBI See Slight Declines

Meanwhile, Netflix, Max, and MUBI experienced a -1% drop in the same period, indicating minor setbacks in a competitive market. While these platforms still hold significant positions, the decline shows that Romanian viewers are increasingly distributing their attention across multiple streaming services.

Looking Ahead

The Q2 2025 trends suggest a dynamic streaming environment in Romania. Platforms that innovate with localized content, competitive pricing, and unique offerings are likely to capture further interest. For Netflix, maintaining its lead will require adapting to the rising competition from Disney+, Rakuten TV, and SkyShowtime, all of which are gaining traction with Romanian audiences.

As streaming habits continue to evolve, platforms that respond to local preferences and expand their content libraries may define the next phase of Romania’s digital entertainment landscape.