Old and new film productions, 3 Magyar Days at TIFF 2020

The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), due July 31-August 9 in Cluj welcomes first-run movies, along some oldies, the traditional film sections, as well as the HBO Day and the Magyar Days.

TIFF will be held this year in 13 open-air locations in Cluj and in the surrounding area. The Magyar Day section will turn to three days of Magyar Films, with eight of the most critically acclaimed films recently produced in Hungary will be on screens during August 4-6.

The multi-award-winning director Attila Szász comes back with Tall Tales (Apró mesék), an emotional rollercoaster about the extremely dangerous love affair of a fugitive at the end of WWII.

Ábel Visky, winner of the Local Film Competititon in 2013, will be present with Tales from the Prison Cell (Mesék a zárkából), a creative documentary about the relations of children with their imprisoned fathers.

Those Who Remained (Akik maradtak) directed by Barnabás Tóth is also about a such parent issues, telling a moving story inspire by the healing power of love.

Among the Romanian oldies, The Oak/ Balanta by Romanian Lucian Pintilie will be screened within TIFF on August 7, at 21:30, at Episcopia Unitariană. The film is a description of Romania before Ceausescu’s downfall, through the story of the daughter of a former colonel of the Securitate.

The restored version of Crash thriller directed by David Cronenberg will be also screened at TIFF. The movie based on the eponymous novel by J. G. Ballard, is exploring the connection between danger, sex and death.

The full programme is available here. Tickets are available at tiff.eventbook.ro and soon on the TIFF Official App.