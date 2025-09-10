Romania Selects ‘Jaful Secolului’ as Oscar Entry

The film Jaful Secolului (released in some countries under the title Traffic), directed by Teodora Ana Mihai from a screenplay by Cristian Mungiu, is Romania’s submission for the 2026 Academy Awards in the “Best International Feature Film” category, the National Center for Cinematography announced on Wednesday.

Natalia and Ginel leave their small Romanian Danube village to work abroad in a big Flemish city. One evening, when she is assaulted after meeting a local, Natalia asks Ita, a friend from home turned into a crook, to help her, reads the Imdb synopsis.

The film is based on the story of Romanian thieves who stole masterpieces by Picasso, Matisse, Gauguin, and Monet from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam in 2012. Dubbed by the Dutch press as “The Heist” or “The Theft of the Century,” the operation was carried out by Romanian immigrants Radu Dogaru, Adrian Procop, and Eugen Darie, who managed to enter the museum and escape with artworks valued at an estimated €50–100 million.

They were arrested in July 2013, but not before the mother of one of them, fearing the severity of their actions, burned the paintings in her stove in Tulcea in an attempt to erase the evidence.

Mungiu kept the 13-year-old incident as the starting point but clarified that the characters are fictional. He focused on the theme of migration, how Romanians feel treated abroad, and how the value of a Gauguin painting, for example, is incomprehensible to those working for low wages.

“Art has both intrinsic and contextual value; when you try to express it in money, it’s always problematic, and when you transport works of art into a society where people are struggling to survive, all sorts of questions arise,” Mungiu emphasized in an interview with curatorial.ro.

The feature film Jaful Secolului premiered in the Official Competition of the Warsaw Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Film. It was later presented in competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival, receiving the Best Actress award for Anamaria Vartolomei, and at the Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award. The national premiere took place in Cluj as part of TIFF.

The film will be released in Romanian cinemas on September 23.

Anamaria Vartolomei, Ionuț Nicolae, and Rareș Andrici play the lead roles, while Macrina Bârlădeanu, Lucian Ifrim, Alexandru Potocean, Thomas Ryckewaer, and Mike Libanon complete the cast.

Jaful Secolului is a Romanian-Belgian-Dutch co-production, produced by Mindset Productions in co-production with Mobra Films, Lunanime, Les Films du Fleuve, Bastide Films, Filmgate Films, Film i Vast, and Avanpost Media. The film was made with the support of the National Center for Cinematography.

Trailer is available here.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist for the 2026 Oscars on December 16, 2025, with the final selection revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Last year, Romania’s Oscar submission was the feature film Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii, which had won the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, the drama directed by Emanuel Pârvu did not pass the pre-selection stage and was not included on the Oscar shortlist.

On the other hand, the documentary Colectiv, directed by Alexander Nanau and produced by Bianca Oana, has remained the only Romanian film to make the shortlist for the most prestigious gala in the film industry. The film about the tragedy at the Colectiv club was nominated in 2020 for the Oscar for Best Documentary.