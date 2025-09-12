Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The event offering film lovers an entire night of Romanian cinema is back on September 19 in Bucharest and Cluj. Now in its 16th edition, Noaptea Albă a Filmului Românesc will take place in seven cinemas, showcasing exclusively domestic productions.

In Bucharest, screenings will be held at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Cinemateca Eforie, Grădina cu Filme CREART, Sala Cinema at UNATC, and Apollo111 Theatre. In Cluj-Napoca, films will be shown at Cinema Victoria.

The full program is available at https://tiff.ro/noapteaalba

Among the films presented in preview are:

Pădurea de molizi/Spruce Forest (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), which brings to the screen the tragic events of April 1, 1941, when a Romanian community in Bessarabia was massacred at Fântâna Albă by Soviet forces. By fictionalizing survivors’ stories, the film reunites two of Romania’s most esteemed actors, Coca Bloos and Mircea Andreescu , in a powerful tête-à-tête.

Comatogen (dir. Igor Cobileanski), featuring Daniela Nane as a nurse who faces an unexpected ethical dilemma while trying to cover her son’s debt.

Triton (dir. Ana Lungu), a montage film built entirely from archival footage, showcasing rare amateur recordings from World War II to the 1989 Romanian Revolution.

După cioate (dir. Radu Mocanu, Mihai Dragolea), which confronts corruption amid illegal logging, institutional complicity, and silence.

Other featured films include O familie aproape perfectă (dir. Tudor Platon), Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc), Kontinental ’25 (dir. Radu Jude), Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu), Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent), as well as a selection of short films.

Programme

Bucharest

Cinema Elvire Popesco

18:30 – Triton (dir. Ana Lungu)

21:00 – Pădurea de molizi (dir. Tudor Giurgiu)

Cinema Union

18:00 – Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc)

20:00 – Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent)

Cinemateca Eforie

18:00 – O familie aproape perfectă (dir. Tudor Platon)

20:00 – Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu)

Grădina cu Filme – CREART

20:00 – Băieții buni ajung în Rai (dir. Radu Potcoavă)

22:00 – După cioate (dir. Mihai Dragolea, Radu Mocanu)

Sala Cinema – UNATC

20:00 – Romanian Short Films

Apollo111 Theatre

20:00 – Kontinental ‘25 (dir. Radu Jude)

Cluj-Napoca

Cinema Victoria

17:00 – Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc)

19:00 – Comatogen (dir. Igor Cobileanski)

21:00 – Triton (dir. Ana Lungu)