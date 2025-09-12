Romanian Film All-Nighter Returns to Bucharest and Cluj on September 19
The event offering film lovers an entire night of Romanian cinema is back on September 19 in Bucharest and Cluj. Now in its 16th edition, Noaptea Albă a Filmului Românesc will take place in seven cinemas, showcasing exclusively domestic productions.
In Bucharest, screenings will be held at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Cinemateca Eforie, Grădina cu Filme CREART, Sala Cinema at UNATC, and Apollo111 Theatre. In Cluj-Napoca, films will be shown at Cinema Victoria.
The full program is available at https://tiff.ro/noapteaalba
Among the films presented in preview are:
-
Pădurea de molizi/Spruce Forest (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), which brings to the screen the tragic events of April 1, 1941, when a Romanian community in Bessarabia was massacred at Fântâna Albă by Soviet forces. By fictionalizing survivors’ stories, the film reunites two of Romania’s most esteemed actors, Coca Bloos and Mircea Andreescu, in a powerful tête-à-tête.
-
Comatogen (dir. Igor Cobileanski), featuring Daniela Nane as a nurse who faces an unexpected ethical dilemma while trying to cover her son’s debt.
-
Triton (dir. Ana Lungu), a montage film built entirely from archival footage, showcasing rare amateur recordings from World War II to the 1989 Romanian Revolution.
-
După cioate (dir. Radu Mocanu, Mihai Dragolea), which confronts corruption amid illegal logging, institutional complicity, and silence.
Other featured films include O familie aproape perfectă (dir. Tudor Platon), Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc), Kontinental ’25 (dir. Radu Jude), Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu), Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent), as well as a selection of short films.
Programme
Bucharest
Cinema Elvire Popesco
18:30 – Triton (dir. Ana Lungu)
21:00 – Pădurea de molizi (dir. Tudor Giurgiu)
Cinema Union
18:00 – Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc)
20:00 – Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent)
Cinemateca Eforie
18:00 – O familie aproape perfectă (dir. Tudor Platon)
20:00 – Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu)
Grădina cu Filme – CREART
20:00 – Băieții buni ajung în Rai (dir. Radu Potcoavă)
22:00 – După cioate (dir. Mihai Dragolea, Radu Mocanu)
Sala Cinema – UNATC
20:00 – Romanian Short Films
Apollo111 Theatre
20:00 – Kontinental ‘25 (dir. Radu Jude)
Cluj-Napoca
Cinema Victoria
17:00 – Tata (dir. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc)
19:00 – Comatogen (dir. Igor Cobileanski)
21:00 – Triton (dir. Ana Lungu)
