The spectacular story of the return of bison and beavers to the Făgăraș Mountains comes to the big screen. Architects of Nature, a documentary directed by Dan Dinu together with the NTD Film team and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, will premiere in Romanian cinemas on October 24, promising a visually stunning and deeply emotional experience.

The film will be screened in cinemas in Bistrița, Botoșani, Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj, Craiova, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Onești, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, and Timișoara.

The full schedule for the first week of screenings, along with the list of cinemas, is available on the distributor’s website and will be constantly updated: https://augustfilm.ro/arhitectii-naturii/

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/ArhitectiiNaturii

Over the course of one hour, viewers will discover — through breathtaking visuals and expert commentary — how these two keystone species transform the landscape and create habitats that benefit countless other creatures. Between 2020 and 2024, 81 bison were released into the Făgăraș Mountains, now roaming freely in this natural area, while since 2021, 62 beavers have been reintroduced. Each species plays a vital role in restoring ecological balance: the bison regenerate forests and maintain biodiversity, while the beaver reshapes waterways, creating new habitats for numerous species.

The bison — Europe’s largest land mammal — and the beaver — nature’s master engineer — become the central characters in a story about the healing power of nature. The documentary shows how the return of these species, absent for nearly two centuries, is reshaping landscapes, bringing benefits not only to nature but also to local communities. More than just a wildlife film, Architects of Nature is a story about how ecosystems recover when given the right support — and an invitation to reflect on the relationship between humans, communities, and the natural world.

Produced with the support of the LIFE Programme of the European Commission, the film captures both the challenges and achievements of this ambitious nature restoration effort.

Director Dan Dinu, known for the acclaimed documentary Wild Romania (România Sălbatică), once again manages to convey the breathtaking beauty of the Făgăraș Mountains and the vital role these “architects of nature” play in restoring and preserving ecosystems.