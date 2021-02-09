TIFF celebrates 20 years with a new summer edition due July 23-August 1

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will celebrate 20 years with a new edition this year due during July 23-August 1 in Cluj-Napoca. There will be ten summer days full of premiere movies, guests and memorable events.

In 2020, TIFF was the only European big film festival that took place physically during the pandemic. The restrict measures enforced by the TIFF organizers made those 45,000 attendees watch movies in the open air, safely, in 14 locations in Cluj.

Now the team is working on a mixed edition, with open air and indoor screenings, with the safety measures coming as a priority, like they were last year.

“TIFF was born in 2002 despite all conditions back then, in a country with a numb cinema industry, where theater halls were empty and were being shut down. So, the 20th anniversary could not be otherwise than special. We would like to recall the great moments experiences over the decades next to as many fans, friends and dear guests as possible,” said TIFF President, Tudor Giurgiu.

“It is easy to be nostalgic 20 years after TIFF was born. We have enough reasons to look back proudly and to celebrate moments, people and essential films in the festival’s history- and we are definitely going to do it. It is harder to look forward in a moment when the cinema experience as we used to know it is seriously affected, but things were quite the same 20 years ago. So, here we are, with the same determination to create a relevant, attractive and performing event for all those show are yearning for the vibration of a collective experience“, said the festival’s art director Mihai Chirilov.

Like last year, a selection of films could be seen online, on the TIFF Unlimited streaming platform (unlimited.tiff.ro).

The surprises of this edition will be announced during the upcoming months. Meanwhile, registrations continue till March 1. https://vp.eventival.com/tiff/2021.

The regulation is available here: https://tiff.ro/content/regulament-tiff20.