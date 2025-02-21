What’s the Price of Justice? Ghost Trail Hits Theaters

Transilvania Film announces the nationwide theatrical release of the espionage thriller Ghost Trail, directed by Jonathan Millet, France, 2024. Inspired by true events, the film follows the story of young Hamid, a former political prisoner freed from Sednaya prison, who joins a secret organization tracking down the leaders of the former Syrian regime.

One day, his mission takes him to France, where he steps into a world of double identities, uncovering clues that lead him to a shocking realization—he must confront his former torturer.

The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, opening La Semaine de la Critique.

Ghost Trail will be available in cinemas nationwide starting February 21.

“Superbly performed” (Variety), the lead role is played by French actor Adam Bessa, who won the Best Performance award at Cannes in 2022 for his role in Harka (dir. Lotfy Nathan).

After studying philosophy, director Jonathan Millet embarked on a long journey across the world, exploring remote and inaccessible regions. Traveling alone with a camera in hand, he filmed in over fifty countries. He later directed several short films and documentaries, including Ceuta, Prison by the Sea (2014), Tell Me About the Stars (shot in Antarctica), and La Disparition (shot in the Amazon). Ghost Trail is his first feature-length fiction film.

“Millet’s on-the-ground experience clearly pays off. Ghost Trail is filled with stunning shots that prove no words are needed to illustrate the pain of a human soul. Bessa plays Hamid with the tragedy of a man unable to properly mourn his losses, forced to reinvent himself daily in an unfamiliar world. Their combined efforts allow the film to merge the best elements of spy thrillers and arthouse cinema into a portrait of how wars continue to haunt us long after we have escaped them.” (IndieWire)

Trailer: