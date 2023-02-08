First artists confirmed for Neversea 2023

ALOK, MORTEN, DON DIABLO, SALVATORE GANACCI, TIMMY TRUMPET AND THE SOFI TUKKER DUO among them.

One of the most eccentric DJs in the festival line-up, SALVATORE GANACCI, returns to the Neversea festival main stage. In 2019, the artist made his presence strongly felt through his original show and promises that in 2023 he will take festival fans on a carousel of emotions and adrenaline.

In 5 months on the Neversea main stage, fans will enjoy the hottest combination: Timmy Trumpet and the strongest trumpet on the main stage of a festival. The first wave of artists is also completed by Alok, Don Diablo, Morten, SOFI TUKKER, Grasu XXL Live, Nicole Cherry, Rareș x Adi Istrate x Erika Isac, Spike Live and Ștefania, who come to the fifth edition of the biggest festival of on a beach in Europe, which will take place between July 6-9, in Constanța, on the Neversea beach.

For the first time, ALOK, the number 4 DJ in the world, will take to the main stage of the Neversea festival. He is one of the artists who has managed to build an impressive career, he is ranked 4th in the annual ranking by the publication DJ Mag and has a huge fan community worldwide with more than 50 million followers on social networks. He is a philanthropist and involved in issues related to climate change, protecting the environment and indigenous communities and is one of the most loved DJs in Brazil, and this was demonstrated once again at the end of the year party, which took place in Fortaleza, Brazil. 1.2 million people celebrated the new year with Alok and his guests. The Brazilian continues his journey in 2023 through the world of dance music with the release of a new production titled “Work With My Love”, on which he collaborated with the British James Arthur. The songs released by Alok have more than 3 billion streams on the Spotify platform, and this summer they will also be heard at Neversea.

MORTEN is considered one of the best-rated producers/DJs of the new wave, he is of Danish origin and in July he arrives on the mainstage of the Neversea festival.

He saw an extraordinary rise thanks to the collaboration with David Guetta within the Future Rave project, a brand of sound in the area of ​​dance culture. 2019 was the year in which electronic music reinvented itself with the appearance of this project. In 2021, Morten scored the strongest new entry in the DJ Mag Top 100, directly at number 39.

The Dutch DON DIABLO is one of the artists who does not know the word “limit”, he is the artist who is said to live in the future. The head of Hexagon managed to sell the world’s first NFT concert, “Destination Hexagonia” for a huge amount – $1.2 million, followed by the project “HΞXHIBIT III” – a digital collection that has correspondence in the real world. This digital work was sold to a museum that owns original works by great artists such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring or Jean-Michel Basquiat. Don Diablo’s artwork was purchased for $1.2 million, marking the first time in history that a physical artwork has been attached to a NFT. In 2022, he had a special exhibition, Endless Voyage by Don Diablo, open at Jasky Gallery in Amsterdam.

DON DIABLO was invited to participate in Stream to Regreen, an event organized by the United Nations as part of the United Nations Environment Program, together with Pope Francis, Angela Merkel (former Chancellor of Germany), Antonio Guterres (Secretary General of the United Nations), Gisele Bündchen (UNEP Goodwill Ambassador & Supermodel) and Dr. Jane Goodall (United Nations Messenger of Peace).

Just saying eccentric is not enough, because it is almost impossible to describe his live appearances. SALVATORE GANACCI is that DJ who goes beyond what conventional means. He released tracks he worked on with Major Lazer’s Sanjin and Jillionaire, and the official music video for “Money in my mattress”, a production released with Trinidad James, was considered by MTV to be “the strangest thing to look at all day.” The collaboration with Tujamo for “Jook It” followed, and in 2019 he released the single “Horse” with the Owsla label, owned by Skrillex. Ganacci manages to attract the public in a special way, the Swede’s live appearances have gone viral on social media platforms. Journalists from Billboard, Mixmag and New Musical Express wrote editorials about Ganacci’s extraordinary live sets.

The duo of American origin SOFI TUKKER arrives for the first time on the main stage of the Neversea festival. Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern are known all over the world for their productions with themes of unity, empathy and freedom, themes that can also be found in the chart successes of the two artists: “Drinkee”, “Best Friend” or ” Purple Hat”. For the single “Drinkee” they were nominated for Grammy awards, and the album “Treehouse” had a nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. During the pandemic, when dance culture moved to livestreaming, SOFI TUKKER occupied the second place in the ranking of the most followed artists of 2020, which was also the moment when they laid the foundations of a vibrant community of fans globally. SOFI TUKKER worked with Alok and Inna for “It Don’t Matter”, a single that reached number 27 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and has over 81 million streams on Spotify.

TIMMY TRUMPET means madness on the mainstage and this summer he returns to Neversea. He is the only DJ in the world who, in 2019, wrote history: he played music for 22 seconds in a state of weightlessness, zero gravity – he literally floated, as part of a program held with the European Space Agency and the Germans from BigCityBeats. Trumpet, Australian by origin, is the beautiful madman of the big-room sound, who generates delirium on the mainstage with a combination of dynamic progressive house and the instrument he loves, the trumpet, which he has been playing since he was 4 years old. He entered the Conservatoire in Sydney, but was expelled for a prank, continued his studies at a public school and discovered his interest in dance music. He’s a guy with unreal energy and that’s why he kept experimenting until 2001, when he discovered the ideal combination: DJing and the trumpet.

The Neversea festival mainstage will offer fans live concerts with big names in Romanian music: Grasu XXL, Nicole Cherry, Rareș x Adi Istrate x Erika Isac, Spike Live and Ștefania.

The ARK stage presents in 2023 the most famous names in trap, hip-hop, trip-hop and dubstep: Amuly, Azteca, Berechet, Dub FX & Woodnote, Gheboasa, Ian, IDK, Killa Fonic, Macanache, Marko Glass Ft. BVCOVIA, M.G.L., Nane, OG Eastbull, Oscar, Paraziții, Petre Ștefan, Phunk B, Puya, Rava, Șatra B.E.N.Z., Specii and Yny Sebi. Other artists will be announced in the coming period.

Special prices till February 11

Festival fans can now purchase tickets for the fifth edition of the Neversea festival starting at €99 plus tax for General Access and €209 plus tax for VIP. From February 11, the price of a General Access subscription will be 109 euros plus taxes, and the VIP one will be 209 euros plus taxes.

Passes are available at neversea.com/tickets.