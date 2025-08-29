First Edition of “Fain de Dragu” Festival: Nature, Heritage & Fun

ARCHÉ Association concludes the DRAGU Summer School, dedicated to researching and revitalizing the heritage of Dragu Commune, Sălaj County, with the “Fain de Dragu” festival, which will take place around the historic Wesselényi-Bethlen Castle between August 29–31. Visitors from everywhere are welcome to immerse themselves in a friendly and authentic atmosphere, exploring the remarkable history of the area—from its buildings and their stories to local gastronomy—through nature and unforgettable music.

The festival marks the end of two weeks of the DRAGU Summer School, where students from Romania and abroad worked alongside specialists and the local community to bring Dragu’s heritage back to life, from Wesselényi-Bethlen Castle to the watermill, wooden church, and the Transylvanian rural landscape. The festival activities are part of a broader effort for rural regeneration through culture and heritage.

Before the festival, on the evening of Friday, August 29, festivities will begin with a concert by the legendary band Semnal M, who used to visit Dragu annually and were so beloved that a graffiti by a local artist still remains in the castle, marking a recent chapter of its history and highlighting the special place their music holds in locals’ hearts.

“Fain de Dragu” is an event open to all ages, beginning on Saturday with a guided walking tour of the local cultural landscape, followed by the opening of the local producers’ fair from Țara Silvaniei—“Piata cu fainosag.” Meanwhile, children can spend time around the castle with the Friends of the Museum Association from Zalău and representatives of the I.S. Bădescu County Library, where they will discover the serious story of local heritage told in a playful way. The experience will also include a historical reenactment session, a creative form of education and experimental archaeology.

The afternoon will be packed with workshops for the curious: mushroom foraging with Dan Olar (known as Ursit), traditional local gastronomy with Horia Simion, Ionuț Crișan, and Mircea Groza, a haymaking workshop with a local resident, and a guided tour of the Watermill of Dragu, which will also host a contemporary art exhibition. The evening will bring electrifying musical vibes from CORBU and guests, both live in the castle park and at a “retro-style” dance party in the barn known locally as “La Iovucu lui Zaharie” or “La Emil al lui Fechete de pe față.” Dan Ursit will don his storyteller hat, sharing tales and anecdotes around the campfire in the park.

In addition to recurring activities such as the fair and guided tours, the festival’s second day will feature new workshops for children, including pottery lessons with ARCHÉ Association members, and later, instruction in the traditional Romanian sport of oină, explained by a representative of the SJ Oină Federation. The medieval roots of this sport remain strong in Dragu, where local teams will hold demonstration matches.

The second day will also celebrate friendly competition and tradition, with the castle park hosting a culinary contest among Dragu’s villages, and concerts leaning closer to the folkloric roots of Țara Silvaniei, featuring Viorica Dolha, Amira, and Antonia Petruțiu, alongside a traditional dance performance by the “Meseșul” Ensemble.

Dragu Commune boasts an impressive cultural heritage encompassing material heritage, natural specifics, sports, gastronomy, and living culture. The “Fain de Dragu” festival is therefore an excellent opportunity to discover this unique heritage, which undoubtedly deserves more exposure and support. More information about the festival program and other ARCHÉ Association activities is available on Facebook and Instagram.

ARCHÉ Association is dedicated to the research, conservation, valorization, and promotion of cultural heritage. Its main goal is to support and encourage interest in heritage, emphasizing its social importance and specific values. Since its founding, ARCHÉ has aimed to facilitate dialogue among specialists in various fields involved in protecting historic monuments, as well as between these specialists and the general public.

The project “DRAGU: Community Regeneration through Heritage and Innovation” was selected in the #RaiffeisenComunitati program, an NGO accelerator in sustainability, an initiative of Raiffeisen Bank supported by the Association for Community Relations.

“Fain de Dragu” is organized by ARCHÉ Association within the PAVI project (Living Heritage between Community and Knowledge), co-financed by AFCN.