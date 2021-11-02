“Fishbone” Romania-Bulgaria co-production to hit theaters in Romania in March 2022

“Fishbone”, a feature film directed by Dragomir Sholev, a Bulgaria – Romania co-production, will hit the Romanian theaters on March 25, 2022.

The film tells the story of Ivo, the manager of a camping on the seaside, who refuses to bury another stranded dolphin. This time he was right and he is determined to start an investigation as the dolphin’s body was bullet-riddled. Ivo, together with the dwellers of the camping, engage in a smouldering war with the authorities, as the latter are not so keen to deal with this case.

The movie is based on a story written by Dragomir Sholev together with Emanuela Dimitrova and Georgi Merdzhanov for seven years. Romanian Răzvan Rădulescu was the consultant of the film director.

“The film is inspired by the real facts presented by a blogger who was dealing with a beach in Bulgaria and brought to light a lot of nonsense in his article. I thought that if I focused too much on the feverish issues, the film would become too local, or I was looking for a universal impact, so I chose the core of the story to be the environmental subject. But what attracts me the most is the paradox of existence in a society in which people cannot find an amicable way of functioning”, the director told an interview to Cineuropa.

Actors Deyan Donkov (Ivo), Suzy Radichkova (Katya), Valentin Andreev – Rafe (grandap Chavo) are starring. To make the film more authentic, the director preferred to work with many amateurs, but also with unexperienced actors.

“Fishbone” is a production by KLAS Film and Hi Film Productions, in co-production with the Bulgarian Television, Avanpost and TVR.

Picture- Nenad Boroevic, set design – Severina Stoyanova, editing – Cătălin Cristuțiu, music – Nikola Gruev – Kottarashky, sound design and additional music – Marius Leftărache. Producers: Rossitsa Valkanova and Ada Solomon.