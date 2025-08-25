As summer draws to a close, Anansi. World Fiction enriches its portfolio with five new releases: three of them translated into Romanian for the first time, and two beloved titles reissued for Romanian readers.

The monumental conclusion of the Septology, by Norwegian Nobel laureate Jon Fosse (2023), is among these five new titles. A New Name. Septology VI–VII follows Asle, a widowed painter, navigating the near-ritual present and an increasingly alluring past. Meanwhile, another Asle, his friend and double, struggles between life and death in a hospital, consumed by alcohol. In this final, biblically ending Sunday of the Septology, Fosse offers a profound reflection on art, identity, faith, vice, and the choices that shape a life.

Called “a Norwegian masterpiece” (The New York Times) and “a literary meditation akin to a mystical experience” (The New York Review of Books), A New Name concludes one of the most fascinating epic constructions of 21st-century European literature. The Romanian edition is translated by Ovio Olaru.

Palestinian writer Adania Shibli appears in Romanian translation with her third book, Minor Detail, nominated for the 2021 International Booker Prize. Set against the backdrop of the 1949 Palestinian displacement of over 750,000 people, the novel is a haunting meditation on broken lives and enduring silences. Minor Detail, translated by Laura Sitaru, confirms Shibli’s place among the most important contemporary literary voices, celebrated for her subtle, corrosive symbolism (Publishers Weekly).

French author Laurent Binet returns to Romanian readers with his latest novel, Perspective, “an ode to the act of creation” (The New York Times Book Review). A witty epistolary journey through 16th-century Florence, the story follows the investigation of painter Jacopo da Pontormo’s death by Giorgio Vasari. Binet transforms art and aesthetic theory into investigative tools amid political intrigue, royal plots, and artistic rivalries, blending the mystery of The Name of the Rose with the refinement of Dangerous Liaisons.

Max Porter’s The Death of Francis Bacon (Durerea e o făptură înaripată, translation by Mihaela Buruiană) receives a new edition. This poetic, experimental meditation on grief, love, and healing blurs the line between poetry, prose, and fable, portraying human fragility and the power of family, love, and imagination to overcome despair. The book was adapted into a feature film directed by Dylan Southern, with Benedict Cumberbatch embodying the emotional and lyrical depth of the text.

Finally, Peggy Guggenheim’s memoir Confessions of an Art Addict (Confesiunile unei dependente de artă, translation by Ciprian Șulea) offers an intimate look at the modern art world, featuring portraits of iconic figures such as Jackson Pollock, Max Ernst, and Marcel Duchamp, and recounting Guggenheim’s eccentric, passionate life as an influential collector.

These new releases reaffirm Anansi. World Fiction’s mission to bring Romanian readers cutting-edge, courageous, and internationally acclaimed contemporary literature. At the end of September 2025, Anansi. World Fiction will celebrate its fifth anniversary.