Five Ukrainian refugee dancers began their studies at the Bucharest National Opera

The Bucharest National Opera has joined the efforts to help artists victims of the war on Ukrainian territory and starting yesterday, March 4, five Ukrainian dancers who took refuge in Romania began their study program.

Thus, they will study with the ballet dancers and ballet masters of the Bucharest Opera, which will at least partially ensure their feeling at home and even normalcy. Moreover, professional continuity is ensured.

“I am just happy to be able to meet our colleagues in Ukraine. In these difficult times, the Bucharest National Opera provides the five Ukrainian dancers with the opportunity to enter the study program. I want to congratulate my colleagues, the ONB employees, for their willingness to support them and for the humanity they show”, said Daniel Jinga, interim general manager of the Bucharest National Opera.

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romașcanu, was also present at the meeting.

“Here we have five dancers who left because of the horrors there, and the Opera understood to host them and provide them with all the conditions to continue their rehearsals, so that they would stay in shape. Depending on the legislative measures we will be able to take on the integration of those coming from Ukraine into employment, it will probably be possible to offer them cooperation contracts as well. I would like to congratulate all those who manage to get involved in such actions, including the institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture, who did not delay in coming to meet the refugees. The National Theater in Bucharest is also ready to receive artists, as does the National Opera, in order to integrate them into their team as long as necessary. I know that the people there used their own bus to help transport the refugees, while the National Village Museum “Dimitrie Gusti” and the National Museum of History of Romania gathered food for the refugees,” said the minister.