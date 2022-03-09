Five women directors awarded at the closing ceremony of the Film O’Clock International Festival

On Sunday, March, 6th, the second edition of the Film O’Clock International Festival ended with the awards ceremony for the short film competition.

The festival took place during the 1st and 6th of March, simultaneously in selected cinemas and cultural centres in countries on the 25 degrees East longitude meridian: Lithuania (Cinema Skalvija, Vilnius), Romania (Cinema Muzeul Taranului, Bucharest), Bulgaria (Dom na kinoto, Sofia), Greece (Studio new star art cinema, Athens), Egypt (AUC-Tahrir Cultural Center, Cairo) and South Africa (Cinema Labia, Cape Town).

The 12 titles were selected from nearly 100 entries by the festival’s curatorial board, which included Mirona Radu (director, Film O’Clock International Festival director, Romania), Andrew Mohsen (film critic, director of the artistic office of Cairo International Film Festival) and Dian Weys (writer and director, South Africa).

The jury members were Vassilis Vafeas (director, Greece), Ada Solomon (producer, Romania), Ludi Kraus (exhibitor, South Africa) and Tharaa Goubail (actress, Egypt).

Convinced equally by the technical and artistic quality of the productions in competition, the jury decided to award three special honorary mentions to:

– Bella by Thelyia Petraki, 24 min, hybrid, Greece, 2020

– Once Upon a Time in the Café by Noha Adel, 16 min, fiction, Egypt, 2021

– Five Tiger by Nomawonga Khumalo, 11 min, fiction, South Africa, 2020

The Jury Prize of €600 awarded by DACIN SARA to the director went to Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu for the short film Love Stories on the Move, 21 min, fiction, Romania, 2021.

The jury’s motivation was: “For a very original, intense and concise film, which is not only very well made, with a formidable performance, but also reminiscent of Caragiale in terms of the script“.

“I always wanted to be an actress, but I was afraid that people would see me and judge me, so I decided to be the person behind the camera. But then I realized that being a film director is just as scary, because people are looking inside of you, because that’s what they see on the big screen. It’s the best feeling that people can see what’s inside of me, and they’ve decided they like what they see. And it’s an honour for me”, Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu, director Love Stories on the Move, said.

The Audience Award, offered by UPFAR ARGOA, worth €800, went to the producer of Nexting by Karina Logothetis, 11 min, fiction, Greece/USA, 2021, a parable about the tenuous connection of relationships in the digital age, which was voted favourite by most viewers from the six countries.

Short film screenings were followed by those of classic art films from the participating countries, after which we had online discussions with special guests: renowned Greek filmmaker Pantelis Voulgaris, Egyptian documentary filmmaker Tahani Rached and cinematographer director Nicolae Mărgineanu.

In addition to the screenings and Q&A sessions, Film O’Clock International Festival organised two online panels on heritage and opportunities for collaboration between festivals in the countries on the 25 degrees East longitude meridian, as well as a masterclass on film journalism, attended by more than 50 film professionals.

The festival is an annual, competitive, non-specialist event and the second edition of the festival was organised and produced by Creatrix Fama and the ABI Foundation. The event was supported by DACIN SARA, UCIN and UPFAR ARGOA.