Flavours of Romania returns with Season 2

The successful show Flavours of Romania returns with the second season, which can be watched next year on national television stations in Romania. Writer and presenter Charlie Ottley brings to the public 9 new episodes and revisits the great historical regions, in his continuous attempt to capture the spirit of Romania with new stories, tastes, sounds and adventures.

From the Danube Delta to Maramures, from the border with Ukraine in Bukovina to The Danube’s Iron Gates, viewers will be able to enjoy Romania, as it has never been seen before.

Presenter Charlie Ottley says they have now a new chance to reveal Romania’s comprehensive beauty, and that the TV series aims at inspiring and entertaining people, but also at highlighting several important social causes.

The second season of Flavours of Romania, supported by Vodafone, provides a portrait of Romania, through travel, cuisine, culture, crafts, history, as well as through stunning natural landscapes and key conservation issues.

During his adventures, Charlie Ottley meets famous chefs, musicians, storytellers, historians, personalities, environmentalists and a kaleidoscope of characters who reaffirm the beauty and integrity of the many diverse peoples of Romania. In this new season, Charlie Ottley and his team will once again face dirt roads, winding trails, dark forests and difficult conditions, while crossing the country long and wide on a motorcycle.