For the very first time, Romanian audiences will have the chance to experience the original French musical Notre-Dame de Paris, a milestone event in the history of musical theatre. The show will take place at Romexpo, Bucharest, between January 15–20, 2026, with five outstanding performances.

The Romanian public will enjoy the magic of this grand production in French, hearing live the world-famous hits “Belle”, “Danse mon Esmeralda”, “Le temps des cathédrales” and many more, performed by top international artists.

After its spectacular world premiere in 2016 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris – where it sold out for eight consecutive weeks – this production has captivated over 15 million spectators worldwide.

Notre-Dame de Paris is a masterpiece of Franco-Canadian musical theatre, created by composer Riccardo Cocciante and lyricist Luc Plamondon, inspired by Victor Hugo’s celebrated novel. Since its Paris debut in 1998, the musical has been translated into nine languages, performed in more than 20 countries, staged over 5,000 times, and sold 11 million CDs and DVDs.

The French version coming to Bucharest is part of an impressive international tour, involving massive logistics: 200 tons of stage sets transported in seven mega-trailers.

Renowned international artists will take the stage: Angelo Del Vecchio, acclaimed for his role as Quasimodo in both the Italian and English versions, returns to this iconic role, while Daniel Lavoie, the legendary original interpreter of Frollo, revives the emotion that has fascinated audiences since 1998.

The production is directed and choreographed by the celebrated Gilles Maheu, known for his innovative artistic vision.

About the creators

Luc Plamondon , one of the most important Francophone lyricists, became a leading name in musical theatre following the success of Starmania and his collaboration with Michel Berger. In partnership with Cocciante, he created a landmark work in the history of the genre.

Riccardo Cocciante, a composer with a deep passion for opera and classical music, began his career in the 1970s and reached its peak through the unforgettable compositions of this musical.

Official trailer: YouTube

Tickets: Eventim