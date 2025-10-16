The Union of Performative Music Creation of Romania (UCIMR) announces the launch of ForestAria, a series of multimedia concerts blending contemporary music, photographic art, and expressive natural and cultural landscapes. Running from November 7 to 24, 2025, the tour includes five concerts in the UK, Romania, and Ireland, performed by the renowned ConTempo Quartet, a Romanian-Irish ensemble with an international career spanning over three decades.

Four composers – Rucsandra Popescu (Romania-Germany), Oana Vardianu (Romania), Sarah Marze (USA/UK), and Crea Sullivan (Ireland) – were selected through an international call, bringing together four distinct perspectives on the contemporary sound world: from poetic and introspective gestures to vibrant and visionary expression.

Each artist is visually portrayed by Mihai Benea in a dialogue with nature, where light and texture become part of her artistic identity, evoking a natural fusion between human and landscape.

ForestAria Tour – November 2025

The four works will have their world premieres on an international tour with five stops: London (Nov 7), Brașov (Nov 20), Bucharest (Nov 21), Galway (Nov 23), and Dublin (Nov 24). Full program details and ticket information are available at www.ucimr.ro and UCIMR’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X).

“ForestAria explores the balance between nature and creation, between feminine energy and the regenerative power of the forest, in an interdisciplinary dialogue between contemporary music and visual art.”

— Dr. Diana Gheorghiu, curator

Organization and Partners

Curated by Dr. Diana Gheorghiu

Organized by UCIMR – Union of Performative Music Creation of Romania

Co-funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN)

Partners: ICR London, Romanian Embassy in Ireland, Contemporary Music Centre Ireland, ICon Arts Partnership (Ireland), Mioritics Association (Romania), Brașov County History Museum – Olimpia Sports and Mountain Tourism Museum, National Museum of Maps and Old Books.

Disclaimer: The project does not necessarily reflect the position of AFCN. The institution is not responsible for the project content or how its results may be used.

The Artists

ConTempo Quartet

Founded in 1995 in Bucharest, the ConTempo Quartet (Bogdan Sofei & Ingrid Nicola – violins, Andreea Banciu – viola, Adrian Mantu – cello) is one of Europe’s most acclaimed chamber ensembles. Holders of 14 international awards and distinctions, including the Order of the Knights of Performing Arts (2022), the quartet has performed over 2,900 concerts at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall (New York), Wigmore Hall (London), and Philharmonie Berlin.

For some concerts, the quartet will be joined by Ladislau Csendes, a renowned violinist and violist and professor at the National University of Music Bucharest.

Mihai Benea – Photographer

Documentary photographer with over 25 years of experience, specializing in portraiture and cultural photography, collaborating with prestigious publications in Romania and abroad.

Diana Gheorghiu – Curator

Composer and cultural manager, graduate of the National University of Music Bucharest with a PhD in music and a master’s in communication and public relations. Her work combines research, composition, and cultural management in an interdisciplinary vision.

Works and Composers

Rucsandra Popescu (Germany) – Natural Distorsion

Romanian-German composer with a wide-ranging career in Europe, recognized for her expressive and refined language. Her works have been performed at festivals such as ISCM World New Music Days (South Africa, 2023) and Donaueschinger Musiktage, with choral and chamber works awarded in competitions in Germany, Belgium, and Romania.

Oana Vardianu (Romania) – Where the Meadows Fall Silent

One of Romania’s most promising young composers, with an impressive portfolio of chamber, choral, and orchestral works. Graduate of the National University of Music Bucharest (class of Prof. Dan Dediu), winner of numerous prizes including the Ștefan Niculescu Award and the George Enescu Scholarship. Also an active double-bass performer, Oana explores the fusion of Romanian musical tradition with contemporary expression.

Sarah Marze (USA/UK) – Strange Terrain

Composer and soprano based in London, Marshall Scholar and student at the Royal Academy of Music. Her music, characterized by emotional intensity and bold sonic colors, has been performed by ensembles such as The Riot Ensemble and CHROMA Ensemble, exploring the intersection of text, voice, and musical dramaturgy to create a poetic and theatrical universe.

Crea Sullivan (Ireland) – Awakenings

Composer and orchestrator specializing in film music, graduate of Berklee College of Music (Summa Cum Laude) and Trinity College Dublin. Her works have been recorded by prestigious orchestras including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Budapest Art Orchestra. Her style balances cinematic narrative, emotional sensitivity, and sophisticated orchestral writing.