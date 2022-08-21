Four Romanian films awarded at Sarajevo International Film Festival

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Four Romanian movies, including Freedom directed by Tudor Giurgiu, were awarded at the International Film Festival in Sarajevo that ended on Friday.

Animation film Amok, directed by Balazs Turai (Hungary, Romania, 2022), which was screened for the first time at the Sarajevo Festival, won The Heart of Sarajevo city for Best Short Film award.

The film directed by Balazs Turai had its premiere on June 13 in France at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where it won the Crystal Award for Best Short Film, thus becoming eligible for an Oscar nomination.

Sotul meu musulman/My Muslim Husband, directed by Daniel Barnuti and Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti, received the Films That Matter award, within the CineLink Industry Days section.

Libertate/Freedom, the newest film directed by Tudor Giurgiu, producer Oana Giurgiu, received the Jury Prize sponsored by Debee Studio, at the CineLink Work In Progress section.

The list of winners in the CineLink section is completed by the producer and director Oana Giurgiu, who won the EAVE Award (European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs) at the Co-Production Market Awards.

At its 28th edition, held in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Sarajevo Film Festival took place between August 12th and 19th in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ten of the films presented being Romanian film productions.