Four Romanian young talents racing in the MArteLive Europe festival

After one year and a half of searching, scavenging and scouting for the best talents throughout all Europe, the selections of MArteLive Festival are finally ending. We have gathered more than 1.100 artists coming from more than 40 countries to participate in the online auditions and now is time for the live show.

The 48 European semi-finalists selected in the “East-West Connections” of the MArteLive international festival of emerging art have been announced in the last few days and will participate in the European semi-final scheduled for 10th September at Krasiczyn Castle in Poland.

Romania is represented by four young talents: Joana Turcan in Short Film, Cristina Chiza and Zoia Coman in Literature and by Valentina Joiu in Painting and Drawing. The last one lives in Madrid, so it represents both Romania and Spain. She will paint live during the semi-final show. We wish luck to our young artists!

During these spectacular live events, we will see the 3 best artists for each of the 16 artistic disciplines perform all together. The 16 final winners (one per discipline) will get a cash prize and the chance to fly to Rome for the unforgettable European Final Show from October the 18th to 23rd, spread throughout 100 different locations of the Eternal City, with an audience of 50,000 people.

A unique opportunity for young and emerging artists: MArteLive is an international contest-festival aiming to help thousands of young European artists to display their talents, win prizes and network with fellow artists and professionals.

Supported by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union, MArteLive is open to a wide range of artists aged from 18 to 35 years: its 16 different categories go from painting to theatre, all the way to street art and artisanship. The artists selected during semi-final shows will later be the main characters of the great final show that will take place in Rome, from October 18th until October 23rd 2022.

MArteLive is more than a contest, but rather an opportunity for professionals of the creative industry and artists to get in touch, connect and network in order to guarantee a better propagation of all types of art.

The aim of MArteLive is to break the glass ceiling between new talents and the art world and incentivize the freedom of expression and the proliferation of new artistic projects throughout Europe. It is in this context that the first MArteLive European edition takes place: after 20 years of experience in Italy, where we have helped thousands of young artists to express their artistic beliefs and gain international exposure, our plan is to expand this opportunity across the borders of its Latin cultural cradle.

Discover the 48 semi-finalists of the “East-West Connection” Area on www.martelive.eu

Music:

Chrust

Ledet

Isla kume

Dj and producers:

Natalie Blüme

Manawa

Aaeiyt

Theatre:

The Men with the Pink Triangle

La Col·lectiva Imaginària

Maria Caetano Vilalobos

Dance:

Nina Plantefève Castryck

Company Opinion Public

Zsófia Safranka-Peti

Contemporary Circus:

Carlos Gaudi

Fleuriane

Sara Greenberg

Literature:

Cristina Chira

Zoia Coman

Baraba z mostu

Painting and Drawings:

Laurent Dumortier

Zlata Shyshman

Valentina Joiu

Sculpture:

Slawomir Zieba

Regular Concrete

Darina Molatová

Photography:

Julia Naboyoshi Moraki

Daniela Ariza

Chloé Clément

Digital illustration:

Carlos Mondeja

Sensetus

Marcela Gawęda

Street art:

Licea

Soen Bravo

Fumomiles

Video Art:

Svitlana Korovai

Ferrario Mari

Malarte – MIYU presents Dries Bogaert

Fashion Design:

Nomaddicted

Maria Czarnecka

Paweł Kaźmierowski

Handicraft:

Kika Tomańa

Aurore Vienne

M’ART

Short Film:

Ewa Sztefka

Ioana Turcan

Alexa Ferreira

Music Video:

Magdalena Zielinska

Marcin Kluczykowski

Melinda Kádár