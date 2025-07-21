Free Streaming Platform Expands Its Services to Romania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ARTE.tv, a free European streaming platform, launches in Romania and Moldova. The new Romanian-language service offers a wide range of programs including documentaries, investigative journalism, concerts, films, series, and shows.

Already available in six languages—French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, and Polish—ARTE.tv will feature around 400 Romanian-language programs by the end of 2025.

Romanian-speaking viewers can enjoy content such as:

“Ikea: The Forest’s Master” , exploring the environmental cost of mass-produced furniture

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds live performance on ARTE Concert

The Iranian drama series “Happiness”

“The Temples of Culture” , a docuseries on the world’s most iconic cultural institutions

“How Volodymyr Became Zelensky” , a portrait of the Ukrainian leader

“Gucci / Luxury, Lust & Drama” , chronicling the dramatic saga of the fashion empire

Science shows like “42: The Answer to (Almost) Everything”

Space documentaries such as “Interstellar Odyssey”

All content is completely free to stream.