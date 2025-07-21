Free Streaming Platform Expands Its Services to Romania
ARTE.tv, a free European streaming platform, launches in Romania and Moldova. The new Romanian-language service offers a wide range of programs including documentaries, investigative journalism, concerts, films, series, and shows.
Already available in six languages—French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, and Polish—ARTE.tv will feature around 400 Romanian-language programs by the end of 2025.
Romanian-speaking viewers can enjoy content such as:
-
“Ikea: The Forest’s Master”, exploring the environmental cost of mass-produced furniture
-
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds live performance on ARTE Concert
-
The Iranian drama series “Happiness”
-
“The Temples of Culture”, a docuseries on the world’s most iconic cultural institutions
-
“How Volodymyr Became Zelensky”, a portrait of the Ukrainian leader
-
“Gucci / Luxury, Lust & Drama”, chronicling the dramatic saga of the fashion empire
-
Science shows like “42: The Answer to (Almost) Everything”
-
Space documentaries such as “Interstellar Odyssey”
All content is completely free to stream.
