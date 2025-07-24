French Institute & Kyralina Renew Pact for Francophone Books

On July 21, 2025, the French Institute in Romania and Kyralina Bookshop renewed their strategic partnership to promote and support the distribution of Francophone publications in Romania. This collaboration reflects their shared commitment to supporting the French language, Francophone culture, and public access to French-language literature through a network of cultural and educational actors.

Kyralina Bookshop, the only Francophone bookstore in Romania, is located in the heart of Bucharest and is rooted in the tradition of European independent bookstores. With a collection of over 7,000 French-language titles, it serves as a vibrant space for reading, dialogue, and discovery.

The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Julien Chiappone-Lucchesi, Director of the French Institute in Romania, and Ms. Elena Diaconu, Director of Kyralina Bookshop, during an event held at the bookstore’s headquarters at 10 Biserica Amzei Street in Bucharest.

The partnership extends across the four branches of the French Institute in Romania – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara – and also facilitates collaboration between the bookstore and the Institute’s wider network, including French language departments, Alliances Françaises, bilingual high schools, and other partner institutions throughout the country. Kyralina Bookshop will facilitate access for the French Institute to Francophone publications, while the Institute will include the bookstore in its cultural initiatives promoting French-language literature, supporting its visibility and strengthening links with its partners, all while respecting the autonomy of each institution.

Locally, the collaboration between Kyralina and the media library of the French Institute in Bucharest will be strengthened through the organization of children’s workshops, as well as mutual access to resources and specialized databases.

Recognized as a reference Francophone bookstore by the French National Book Center (CNL) and a member of the International Association of Francophone Booksellers (AILF), Kyralina has in recent years expanded its national presence by developing Francophone corners in independent bookstores such as Bookstory in Cluj-Napoca and La Două Bufnițe in Timișoara, which unfortunately had to suspend its activity at the end of this spring.

Together, the French Institute in Romania and Kyralina unite their efforts to highlight the richness and diversity of Francophone voices, while also supporting Romanian authors translated into French—a vital collaboration in service of a vibrant cultural dialogue between Romania and the Francophone world. Renewed for a three-year period, the partnership will be based on continuous exchange, a shared vision, and the ongoing desire to adapt actions to the local context.

The signing of the agreement took place in a convivial atmosphere, in the presence of professionals from the book industry—publishers, booksellers, writers, and literature promoters. The evening continued with a discussion moderated by journalist Matei Martin, who brought forward key topics such as book promotion and the world that reading reveals to its readers, while also initiating a dialogue about the future of publishing.