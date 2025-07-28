FULL MOON.10 – Horror, Fantasy & Dark Humor to the Max

The Full Moon Festival celebrates a decade of fantastic cinema with a thrilling lineup of 16 films—six of them national premieres—in an anniversary edition that takes the genre to new extremes, from cult classics to bold experiments.

Passes (with or without camping) are now on presale at lunaplina.eventbook.ro until August 1.

Headliner: Dracula by Radu Jude, a highly anticipated international co-production, will have its Romanian preview at Full Moon. Also selected at the Anonimul Festival, the film can be seen both in the mountains and by the sea—not to mention its inclusion in the main competition at the Locarno International Film Festival.

This year’s lineup includes:

Else (dir. Thibault Emin) – a visually stunning French body horror that impressed at the Sitges Film Festival

Weekend (dir. Daniel Oriahi) – a Nigerian horror gem from Tribeca that’s turning heads

Still Life With Ghosts (dir. Enrique Buleo) – a Spanish arthouse debut full of dark humor and haunting melancholy, also seen in Sitges’ main competition

No birthday without zombies! A mini-marathon of horror and dark humor includes:

Párvulos: Children of the Apocalypse – Isaac Ezban’s latest Mexican horror, in national premiere

The Summer Hit – a zombie comedy from Uruguay by cult director Pablo Stoll, fresh off Sitges’ Zombie Walk

Day of the Dead (dir. George A. Romero) – 40th anniversary screening of the undead classic

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns for a decadent, interactive, and iconic 50th anniversary screening.

From the Transilvania International Film Festival:

The wild Estonian alien trilogy: Alien – Valdis’ Escape, Alien 2 – The Return of Valdis, and Black Hole

A double feature from Adilkhan Yerzhanov: The Moor and Cadet

The re-release of Ukraine’s romantic sci-fi U Are the Universe (dir. Pavlo Ostrikov), an inventive one-man show lauded at Toronto and beyond

A rare cinematic treasure: A Page of Madness (1926), the Japanese silent cult classic, will screen with a live score by CelloFun and narration by Irina-Margareta Nistor in a special cine-concert.

‍♂️ For the first time, the festival will also showcase a block of six Romanian genre short films by directors like Mihai Dragolea, Vlad Ilicevici, George Dogaru, Iris Reșit, Nagy Marton, George ve Ganaeaard, and Horia Cucută.

️ To close this milestone edition: a back-to-back shark-themed summer finale with Jaws (Steven Spielberg’s 50-year-old masterpiece) and Dangerous Animals (dir. Sean Byrne), a Cannes 2025 discovery distributed in Romania by Transilvania Film.

Full Moon.10 promises an unforgettable experience for genre fans—not just through its film lineup, but also via the unique festival vibe, complete with brunches, treasure hunts, and more surprises soon to be announced.

️ Get your passes (with or without camping) now in presale at lunaplina.eventbook.ro until August 1.