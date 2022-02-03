Gabor Mate, author of ‘When the body says NO’, is coming to Romania

On the 17th of June 2022 Dr. Gabor Maté is coming to Romania as a speaker at one of the most important events of the year: BRAND MINDS 2022, held in Bucharest, at Romexpo.

World famous authors, outstanding researchers, and brilliant business people come to BRAND MINDS conferences every year to provide the most relevant and up-to-date content for professional and personal development. And this edition is no exception, with at least 7 outstanding speakers confirmed so far. The most recently announced speaker, Dr. Maté is a well-known specialist in the field of addiction and beyond, with over 20 years of clinical and research experience. His work and research on hidden stress, trauma, emotional disorders and its impact on people’s health and the functioning of organizations and society have also become highly appreciated worldwide.

At the BRAND MINDS 2022 event, Dr. Gabor Maté will talk about the cost of hidden stress and the mind-body relationship.

He was awarded with the “Hubert Evans Prize” for literary non-fiction, the “Order of Canada”, his country’s highest civilian distinction, for his ground-breaking medical work and writing and with the “Civic Merit Award” from his hometown, Vancouver. He is also highly renowned for his bestselling book “When the body says NO”, ranked No. 1 in 2021 for the “Books published for the 1st time in Romania” category, and sold out its 1st edition before it came out of print, according to its publisher, Curtea Veche . Furthermore, Dr. Maté’s international recognition amplified tremendously after the release of the scientific documentary “The wisdom of Trauma”, which turned into an incredible success, with over 5.000.000 people from 230 countries, who watched it. The film carries a message full of compassion about the sufferance provoked by the hidden roots of trauma in our lives and its profound meanings, but also about the healing potential in humankind.

In addition to Dr. Maté’s participation to the event, BRAND MINDS 2022 brings 6 more experts on the stage, on 17th and 18th of June: Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO VaynerMedia – Investor & Entrepreneur, Jordan B. Peterson, World Psychologist & Bestselling Author, Daniel Pink, #1NY Times Bestselling Author & Sales Expert, Johan Berger, Consumer Behavior Expert, Whitney Johnson, Team Performance Expert and Angela Oguntala, Futurist& Innovation Expert.