Geoffrey Rush is the special guest of TIFF

Australian actor Geoffrey Rush to receive the highest accolade awarded at the 22nd edition of Transilvania International Film Festival. With roles in some of the most awarded films of the last decades, Rush has been seen in popular film franchises including Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Rush will be celebrated in Cluj-Napoca, on June 17, 2023, where the actor is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Transilvania International Film Festival.

Known for his roles across Theater, Film and Television, Geoffrey Rush is one of Australia’s most acclaimed actors, having won the Academy Award for his role as the genius pianist in Shine. The actor will attend a special screening of Shine at Transilvania IFF.

Geoffrey Rush has been nominated for three other Academy Awards, in Shakespeare in Love, Quills, and The King’s Speech.

Rush won an Emmy Award for his starring role in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers. Another notable television role for Rush was in the role of Albert Einstein in the television series Genius (2017), for which he received Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations.

Rush won the Tony Award in 2009, in the role of Monarch Berenger I, in Romanian-born playwright Eugen Ionescu’s absurdist play Exit The King, which earned Rush the Triple Crown of Acting (Oscar-Emmy-Tony.) Rush is one of 24 people to have ever done so, along with the likes of Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Irons, Rita Moreno, and Viola Davis. Additional accolades include two Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, among many others.

Rush is also part of the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in the role of Captain Hector Barbossa; the Australian actor appears in all five films in the series.

Geoffrey Rush will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Transilvania IFF Closing Gala on June 17.