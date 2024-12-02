George Enescu Immersive Poema Română Concerts Announced

George Enescu – The Romanian Poem: Immersive Experience is a unique audiovisual journey, exploring the life and work of George Enescu, through the lens of “The Romanian Poem”, Enescu’s first opera composed when its author was only 16 years old. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, viewers of all ages will be able to enter the complex and colorful universe of George Enescu.

The video work also includes photographs of Enescu at different stages of his life and career, animated with the help of artificial intelligence, and the phonogram accompanying the projection is a recording made by Electrecord in the 1990s, with conductor Horia Andreescu at the lectern of the orchestra performing the work.

The film interweaves scenes that present Enescu’s lasting impact on Romanian and international music, exploring his influence on future generations of musicians and composers. George Enescu – The Romanian Poem: Immersive Experience announces the seventh series of concerts to be introduced in next year’s program of the George Enescu International Festival and which is realized in partnership with JTI – Immersive Experience.

By combining visual art and music in an immersive environment, the Enescu Festival will provide a platform for the expression of creativity and artistic innovation in a way that brings a new perspective on the works of Enescu and other composers.

Four unique projects, created by choreographer and director Gigi Căciuleanu, pianist Alexandra Silocea, violinist Leticia Moreno or composer Constantin Basica, will combine elements of music and choreography with new technologies.

The creation of the immersive and interdisciplinary concert series consolidates the position of the Enescu Festival as one of the most important cultural events in the world.

The introduction of elements of technology and innovation, alongside the traditional concert series, contributes to the modernization and revitalization of its image, bringing it to the attention of a wider and more diverse audience.

Ticket Link: Eventim – George Enescu: Poema Română

Due to high demand, a maximum of 4 tickets can be reserved per order.

The projections are scheduled at 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM, 6:00 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 7:30 PM and are suitable for audiences of all ages.