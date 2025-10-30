Gisèle Sapiro, Leading Voice in Literary Sociology, Visits Bucharest

Next month, on November 10 and 11, Gisèle Sapiro, one of the most influential voices in contemporary literary sociology, professor at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS) in Paris and author translated into numerous languages, is coming to Bucharest.

At the invitation of the magazine Observator cultural, with the support of the French Institute in Romania and in partnership with the Kyralina Bookstore and the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest, Gisèle Sapiro will take part in Bucharest in a series of interviews, launches and debates dedicated to world literature, the dynamics of the transnational literary field and the responsibility of intellectuals.

A successor to sociologist Pierre Bourdieu and literary theorist Itamar Even-Zohar, Gisèle Sapiro continues and develops their legacy by analyzing how works, authors, and ideas circulate in the international literary field. Through her work on literary autonomy, translation, and the responsibility of intellectuals, Sapiro has redefined how we understand the relationship between creation, power, and society.

The theme of her lecture, delivered in English at the University of Bucharest, Bălcescu Amphitheatre, Faculty of Letters, is “What is a world author?”: Tuesday, November 11, at 18:00. The event is free and open to both the academic community and the general public. It will be followed by a debate with some of Romania’s leading literary critics and theorists: Mircea Martin, Delia Ungureanu, Magda Răduta, Dragoș Jipa, Despina Jderu, Lucia Dragomir, Caius Dobrescu, Oana Fotache, Roxana Eichel, and Carmen Mușat. The discussions will provide a comprehensive analysis of how literature is defined and repositions itself in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Francophone public will have the chance to meet Gisèle Sapiro at Kyralina Bookstore on Monday, November 10, at 18:00, for the launch of her most recent volumes: Qu’est-ce qu’un auteur mondial? Le champ littéraire transnational (2024) and Des mots qui tuent. La responsabilité de l’intellectuel en temps de crise (1944–1945) (2020). The event, co-organized with Observator Cultural, will include Magda Răduta, Despina Jderu, Matei Martin, and Bogdan Ghiu, and the discussion will be held in French with free access.

Through this series of events, the public is invited to a dialogue on the role of the writer in society, how literature can become a force of cultural resistance, and how ideas circulate through transnational networks. These two meetings with Gisèle Sapiro represent rare opportunities to interact directly with one of the foremost voices in international literary theory.

Gisèle Sapiro’s visit to Bucharest and the events dedicated to her presence in Romania are held under the umbrella of Observator Cultural – 25 years, part of the magazine’s anniversary program marking a quarter-century of critical dialogue, reflection, and promotion of authentic cultural values. In line with its mission, Observator Cultural continues to build bridges between intellectual spaces, disciplines, and generations, supporting free debate and pluralism of ideas—essential foundations for a vibrant and responsible culture.