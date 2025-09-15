Global Superstar J Balvin to Perform First Time in Dubai

UNTOLD, Dubai’s mega festival, returns November 6–9 at a new location, Dubai Parks and Resorts, with a historic premiere: global phenomenon J BALVIN comes for the very first time to the city of the future.

Between November 6–9, 2025, the organizers of UNTOLD Dubai will bring, for the first time in the city of the future, one of the biggest artists in the world: J BALVIN. The strategic partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism will transform Dubai Parks and Resorts for four days and four nights into a magical universe of music and entertainment, with over 100 international artists performing across five spectacular stages.

The Colombian superstar is considered one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation. He has sold more than 35 million records worldwide, while his songs have accumulated billions of streams across the globe. With his distinctive fusion of reggaeton, Latin rhythms, and crossover hits that have conquered charts everywhere, J BALVIN will bring for the first time his explosive energy and Latin sound to UNTOLD Dubai’s main stage.

Throughout his career, J Balvin has won 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Latin GRAMMY Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Latin American Music Awards, and received four GRAMMY nominations from the Recording Academy. His cultural impact has been recognized by Guinness World Records, which named him “the leader of a reggaeton generation.”

Rolling Stone magazine named the album “Oasis”, his collaboration with Bad Bunny, among the “Best Latin Albums”. The record was nominated at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards in the categories Best Latin Rock, Best Urban, and Best Alternative Album.

In July 2025, Balvin headlined the inaugural halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup, cementing his place on the world’s biggest stages. Around the same time, his heartfelt single “Rio” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay, marking his 38th No. 1 hit—a historic record, making him the artist with the most No. 1 songs in the chart’s history.

J Balvin now joins the UNTOLD Dubai lineup as a headliner, alongside Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and some of the biggest names in the underground scene at Galaxy Stage: Eric Prydz, Gordo, Luciano, Hot Since 82, Mestiza, and many more.

UNTOLD Dubai is the only place in the Middle East where you can see J Balvin live in 2025, a unique event where reggaeton meets electronic music, house, techno, and global sounds. More names will be announced in the coming weeks to complete the lineup for the festival’s second edition.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is one of the Middle East’s largest integrated entertainment destinations. Covering more than 25 million square feet of immersive experiences, it hosts MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, the LEGO®-themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, and LAPITA™ Hotel. Together, these attractions offer more than 100 themed experiences, creating the perfect fusion of entertainment and magic—right at the heart of the festival.

TRANSPORT AND ACCOMMODATION AT UNTOLD DUBAI FESTIVAL

Festival fans will benefit from a wide range of convenient transportation options to and from Dubai Parks and Resorts, the host venue. Dedicated buses and shuttle services will connect key areas of the city with the festival grounds. In addition, clearly designated drop-off and pick-up points will be available directly on-site, making access easier for those arriving by taxi, ridesharing apps, or private vehicles.

More than just a festival, UNTOLD Dubai invites its fans on a four-day journey into the world of global entertainment. Hosted at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest theme park and hospitality complex, UNTOLD Dubai transforms into a city of music and entertainment.

Tickets and packages are now available at untold.ae