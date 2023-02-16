Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 events kick off this weekend

Timisoara is waiting visitors with dozens of events intended for the official opening of the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 programme.

Shows, concerts, recreational workshops, film screenings and cultural debates are in store, according to the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 association.

The central collective exhibition of Timisoara Opening 2023, “Chronic desire”, is hosted by a space accessible to people with disabilities, at the Maria Theresia Bastion (facing the Faculty of Medicine). Facilities include barrier-free routes from the Cardinal Points and Continental Hotel, barrier-free entrance and adapted toilet. Also, visitors with disabilities to the multimedia exhibition “You are another me – A cathedral of the body” by Adina Pintilie, from Kunsthalle Bega, can use the access elevator for the 1st floor of the building.

At Cinema Victoria (Str. Ciprian Porumbescu, no. 2) exceptional European films and animations for children will be screened during the Opening weekend. In front of the cinema there are parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities, the entrance to the cinema is without barriers and with a ramp and there is also an adapted toilet. The Faber Cultural Center (Splaiul Penes Curcanul, no. 4-5), where the “Bright Cityscapes: Mirroring the Ecosystem” exhibition will be inaugurated this weekend, is a space with barrier-free entrance and also has an adapted toilet.

Also, guests are awaited in Unirii Square on Friday, from 19:00hrs, for an outdoor show for all ages, and the reinterpreted electronic, rock and traditional music concerts will keep us moving.

The shows “Giant puppets in the neighbourhood” bring the public back to the world of childhood in Clabucet Park on Friday, and in Dacia Park on February 18, from 17:00hrs.

On all three days of the opening event, between 10:00hrs and 17:00hrs, the fascinating XR Show Spotlight Heritage Timisoara will take place, offering guided tours of the Experimentarium (Politehnica Timisoara University), which include physics demonstrations and chemistry experiments that bring science closer to the public.

On Saturday, there will be guided visits, games and reading workshops for children between the ages of 6 and 12 at the Industrial Water Plant, with author Ramona Miza, as well as at the Urseni Water Treatment Plant, with author Robert Serban.

At Cinema Victoria on Saturday from 13:00hrs there is a screening of the children’s animation “Birds of a Feather,” and on Sunday at the same time, “Pil’s Adventures.”

“Nursery, 1,306 Plants for Timisoara” invites visitors of all ages to look at the city from a new perspective, from the height of a scaffolding full of vegetation mounted in the Victoriei/Operei Square.

On Sunday at 14:00hrs, there is a guided historical tour for families, called “Buildings and stories” in the Fabric District.

The complete program of events within the Opening of Timisoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture can be consulted here.