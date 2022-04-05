Gopo Awards 2022: United by Film. A campaign to help Ukrainian filmmakers

At the 16th edition of the Gopo Awards, the Romanian film industry expresses its solidarity with filmmakers in Ukraine. UNITED BY FILM is the message of the campaign through which all film lovers will be able to get involved in helping Ukrainian professionals in the field, whose life and artistic activity have been severely affected by the armed conflicts in their country.

In order to contribute to their support and to ensure the survival of a field strongly shaken by the context of the war, starting today, creators and movie fans in Romania can donate 2 euros, by sending an SMS with the text FILM to 8840.

All funds raised from the campaign will be distributed to professionals in the Ukrainian film industry with the help of the International Coalition for Risky Filmmakers (ICFR), a body set up by the European Film Academy in conjunction with the Amsterdam International Film Festival. Rotterdam International Film Festival. In the context of the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine, the Coalition has launched an “Emergency Fund for Filmmakers”, which supports filmmakers with small grants that can cover temporary relocation expenses, legal and administrative fees (visas), and other categories of urgent expenses.

Joining this approach, the Gopo Awards Gala offers representatives of the film industry and the Romanian film audience the tools needed to act in support of creators in Ukraine. The entire image campaign of the 2022 Gopo Awards borrows the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a message of solidarity with our neighbors.

The event that celebrates the performances of Romanian creators in the field of cinema will take place this year on May 3, at the National Theater “I.L. Caragiale ’’ from Bucharest, and will be broadcast live on VOYO, TIFF Unlimited and premiilegopo.ro.

During April 8-10, the films nominated TIFF Unlimited vor fi difuzate online filmele nominalizate la categoria Cel mai bun film european la Premiile Gopo 2022.