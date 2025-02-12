Over 120 Romanian productions are competing for nominations at the 2025 Gopo Awards. A total of 122 Romanian films—including fiction features, documentaries, and short films—released in cinemas, at national and international festivals, or on streaming platforms in 2024, are now in the judging phase for the 19th edition of the Gopo Awards, set to take place on April 29 in Bucharest.

The Gopo Awards have two preselection juries: one for feature films and another for documentary and short film categories.

The preselection jury responsible for feature film nominations consists, as in previous years, of 11 professionals from the film industry. This year’s jurors are film critics Dana Duma and Ion Indolean, journalist Anca Vancu, directors Marian Crișan and Constantin Popescu, actress Maria Popistașu, film producer Anamaria Antoci, cinematographer Ana Drăghici, film curator Bogdan Movileanu, cultural consultant Corina Șuteu, and screenwriter Florin Lăzărescu.

The documentary and short film jury includes five industry professionals: film critics Cezar Gheorghe and Andreea Chiper, director Șerban Georgescu, film producer Velvet Moraru, and film selector Anca Păunescu.

A total of 42 feature films are in the running for a nomination in the Best Film category. Among them are: Anul Nou care n-a fost (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu), Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu), Moromeții 3 (dir. Stere Gulea), Săptămâna Mare (dir. Andrei Cohn), Unde merg elefanții (dir. Gabi Virgina Șarga, Cătălin Rotaru), Băieții buni ajung în Rai (dir. Radu Potcoavă), Familiar (dir. Călin Peter Netzer), Tati part-time (dir. Letiția Roșculeț), Moartea în vacanță (dir. Cristian Ilișuan), and Candidatul Perfect (dir. Alex Coteț).

Among the 22 documentary films submitted for consideration following the January call for entries are: Nasty (dir. Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, Tudor D. Popescu), Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală (dir. Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz), Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent), Amar (dir. Diana Gavra), and Hai, România (dir. Claudiu Mitcu).

The short film category includes 67 titles spanning fiction, documentary, and animated stories. Some of the Romanian short films submitted this year are: Anul trecut la gara de Nord (dir. Marin Cumatrenco), Flori, fete și băieți (dir. Simona Borcea), Neliniște (dir. Simona Deaconescu, Paul Negoescu), Despre imposibilitatea unui omagiu (dir. Xandra Popescu), and Buffon (dir. Bogdan Theodor Olteanu).

The full list of films competing for nominations at the 2025 Gopo Awards is available here: https://premiilegopo.ro/stiri/filmele-care-intra-in-cursa-pentru-nominalizari-la-premiile-gopo-2025.

Gopo Award Nominations and Voting Process

Nominations for all Gopo Award categories will be announced in March. Once the nominations are revealed, over 700 active professionals from all sectors of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote for the winners of the 2025 Gopo trophies. The voting process will be managed by PwC Romania, the auditing and consulting firm that has partnered with the Gopo Awards organizers since 2011.

The 2025 Gopo Awards Gala is organized by the Romanian Film Promotion Association, with the support of the National Center for Cinematography and Babel Communications.