Gopo Awards Gala, delayed due to coronavirus

Gopo Awards Gala, due on March 24, has been delayed amid restrictions imposed over Coronavirus evolution. Gopo Awards are the Romanian film industry awards and are reaching the 14th edition this year.

Scheduled at “I.L. Caragiale” National Theatre in Bucharest on March 24, the gala that is honouring the Romanian cinema performances of the previous year, involves particular financial and logistics efforts, being an event supported by the National Cinema Centre, Bucharest National Theatre and Babel Communications, next to other major sponsors and partners.

The organizers said the postponement of the gala comes in the benefit and for the safety of the participants, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The organizers will announce at a later date when the gala is rescheduled.