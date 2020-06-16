Gopo Awards Gala in the open air on June 29

The Gopo Awards Gala, the Romanian film industry awards, is due in the open air, on June 29. The gala, scheduled on March 24, had been postponed due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first outdoor edition in the Gopo Gala’s history. The event is hosted by the Verde Stop Arena and is promoted by the Association for the Promotion of the Romanian Cinema, in partnership with the Association of Film and Urban Culture.

“The cinema industry has been deeply affected by the economic crisis prompted by the pandemic. The Gopo Awards Gala, marking the achievements of the Romanian cinema of the previous year, wants to raise awareness over the situation in this sector that is so important for the local culture and economy. The event is taking place in maximum safety conditions, in the open air, observing all protection measures imposed by the authorities”, said Alexandra Boghiu, coordinator Gopo Awards.

The films officially in the race for the Gopo trophy for the Best feature film category are: “Marona’s fantastic journey (directed by Anca Damian), “La Gomera” by Corneliu Porumboiu, “Monsters” by Marius Olteanu, “Parking” by Tudor Giurgiu and „Touch Me Not” by Adina Pintilie.

The films with the most numerous nominations for the Gopo 2020 Awards are: „La Gomera” (13 nominations), „Heidi” (10), „Monsters” (9), „Touch Me Not” (9), „Parking” (8) and „Mo” (6 nominations).

The filmmakers nominated for the Best director are: Adina Pintilie („Touch Me Not”), Anca Damian („Marona’s fantastic journey”), Cătălin Mitulescu („Heidi”), Corneliu Porumboiu („La Gomera”) and Marius Olteanu („Monsters”).

The nominees for the Best documentary are: “The Distance between me and me” (by Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoară), „Emigrant Blues: a road movies in 2 ½ chapters” (Mihai Mincan and Claudiu Mitcu), „The Escus’ Diary” (Șerban Georgescu), „The man who would be free” (Mihai Mincan and George Chiper-Lillemark) and „Timebox” (Nora Agapi).