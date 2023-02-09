Gopo Awards: Record number of Romanian productions in nomination race

Record number of Romanian productions entered this year at the Gopo Awards. 117 Romanian films, released in cinemas, national and international festivals or on video on demand platforms in 2022, enter the race for nominations at the 17th edition of the Gopo Awards Gala. The most important event that annually brings before the public and the industry the achievements of Romanian cinematography will take place in April.

Among the more than 100 registered productions, 37 feature films are on the proposed list for nominations in the “Best Film” category, of which 31 are fiction feature films, such as Metronom (dir. Alexandru Belc), Miracol (dir. Bogdan George-Apetri ), Capra Cu Trei Ezi (dir. Victor Canache), Immaculate (dir. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark), Crai nou (dir. Alina Grigore), Teambuilding (dir. Matei Dima, Alex Coteț, Cosmin Nedelcu), Căutătorul de vânt (dir. Mihai Sofronea) and six feature-length documentaries, among which we mention titles such as Paradisul naivilor (dir. Copel Moscu), Delta Bucurestiului (dir. Eva Pervolovici), Spioni de Ocazie (dir. Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu) or Pentru mine tu esti Ceaușescu (r. Sebastian Mihăilescu).

In the short film category, 71 titles, fiction films, documentaries and animated stories were entered. The list of Romanian short films included in this edition includes productions such as Appalachia (dir. Roxana Stroe), Aurică, viata de caine (dir. Mihai Dragolea), Potemkinisti (dir. Radu Jude), Dislocated (dir. Gabriel Sandu), Amintiri de pe Frontul de est (dir. Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflânca), The Art of Deceit (dir. Adrian Sitaru), Mon Ami (dir. Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu), Peace Off! (dir. Stefan Mandachi), Fabrica (dir. Carmen Lidia Vidu), Suruaika (dir. Vlad Ilicevici, Radu Pop), Viață de clovn (dir. Ioachim Stroe).

The list of films in the running for nominations at the 2023 Gopo Awards can be accessed here.