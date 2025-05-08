Hallelujah Junction – A Musical Journey Beyond Time and Space at the Romanian Athenaeum During Hoinar.Odyssey

On Tuesday, May 20 at 7:00 PM, seven internationally acclaimed artists will perform on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum in a chamber recital promising a unique experience during the final evening of the 8th edition of the Hoinar Festival. Among them is actor Paul Cimpoieru, co-founder of the independent theater company Compania 9, known for exploring the fusion of acting, dance, physical and non-verbal theater.

Hallelujah Junction, a small crossroads on America’s dusty roads, is a mysterious place brought to life through music by composer John Adams. He described it as “a spot on the map with a wonderful name, waiting for equally wonderful music to give it meaning.” Hallelujah Junction transcends its geographic identity, becoming a metaphor for the roads we choose and the moments we pause, reflect, and understand our personal journey. It’s a fitting choice for the finale of Hoinar.Odyssey, a festival edition centered on the journey as a deeply human, transformative experience.

The recital opens with Black Run, a visceral piece by Svante Henryson, an artist who blends classical, jazz, and hard rock like a traveler between musical worlds. This is followed by Songs of Travel by Vaughan Williams. At the midpoint of the musical journey comes the monumental Hallelujah Junction for two pianos — a piece that transforms any destination into a spiritual experience. Actor Paul Cimpoieru will interpret the music’s narrative through a non-verbal theatrical choreography specially created for Hoinar.Odyssey.

“I’ve always loved to be challenged and to challenge — artistically, of course. A contemporary masterpiece like Hallelujah Junction by John Adams is incredibly demanding to translate into a stage performance. Sharing the stage with world-class Romanian pianists Florian Mitrea and Daria Tudor only raises the stakes: how do we make this meeting rise to the level of the composition while offering the Romanian audience something truly unique? We didn’t want just a contemporary dance over explosive music, or an exceptional piano performance with background visuals. We aimed for the music to move the space, and the dance to become a symphony — a sort of Music in Motion. HOINAR Festival does this often: throws artists with very different backgrounds into the ring, and from that clash emerges a new kind of performance,” said Paul Cimpoieru.

The concert concludes on a nostalgic and triumphant note with Piano Quartet in G minor by Johannes Brahms, a piece infused with the composer’s love for the music of migrating peoples — a reminder of the human soul’s constant motion.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/4jN70wY

The musicians shaping the final chapter of Hoinar.Odyssey 2025 are:

Andrei Ioniță – “a cellist of superb mastery and imagination, devoted to the music of our time” (Gramophone), laureate of top international competitions including Tchaikovsky, ARD, Khachaturian, and Feuermann

Daria Tudor – pianist, named Best Young Artist of the Year at Art of the Piano Festival (Cincinnati, 2019), lecturer at Berlin University of the Arts and the Barenboim Said Academy

Florian Mitrea – pianist, double laureate at the Glasgow, Hamamatsu, and Munich (ARD) International Piano Competitions, described by Martha Argerich as “truly an extraordinary young pianist”

Valentin Șerban – one of Romania’s most appreciated violinists, winner of the Violin Section at the 2020–2021 George Enescu International Competition

Alexandru Spînu – young violinist trained under Răzvan Popovici, with chamber music experience from academies and festivals like Frenswegen and SoNoRo

Verena Tönjes – soprano, member of the permanent company at Staatstheater Mainz, active in productions at Wiesbaden and Oldenburg state theaters, and on prestigious concert stages such as the Berlin Philharmonie and Konzerthaus

Hoinar Festival returns to Bucharest this year with its most ambitious program yet. Four of the performances in this 8th edition will be staged at the intimate ACT Theatre:

The Wanderer (May 15, dir. David Gray)

Stairway to Paradise (May 16, dir. Laura Ducu)

M (May 17, dir. Dana Paraschiv)

The Remains of an Idea (May 18, dir. Daria Tudor)

More details and tickets for all performances: https://festivalulhoinar.ro/festival/