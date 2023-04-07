Hanami, honouring cherry blossoms, celebrated in the Japanese Garden of Herăstrău Park

Hanami, the celebration of spring, will take place on Saturday in the Japanese Garden in King Mihai I Park (Herăstrău) in Bucharest between 12 and 2 p.m. Admission is free.

“At the beginning of spring, when the cherry blossoms bloom, the Japanese go out into nature to admire the trees in bloom. This ancient custom of viewing cherry blossoms (Hanami) is a moment of celebration that marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. We are waiting for you to come with us under the cherry blossoms in Herăstrău Park and let’s embark together on a journey to the fascinating world of Japan”, announced the Embassy of Japan in Romania and Bucharest City Hall, the organizers of the event.

The event will also include tea ceremony sessions, origami workshops, calligraphy, Japanese dances.

“We will be surrounded by the rhythm of Japanese drums (wadaiko), and those who wish will have the opportunity to try on yukala, a kind of traditional Japanese clothing. Also, young people interested in studying in Japan will have the opportunity to find out more details related to the scholarship programs offered by the Government of Japan”, the Japanese Embassy further says.