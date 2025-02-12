Harghita Wins the Title of European Gastronomic Region 2027

Local cuisine is one of the main reasons why tourists choose to visit Harghita, and now the county has received an important distinction in this regard: the title of European Gastronomic Region. This recognition highlights Harghita’s rich gastronomic heritage, which includes Hungarian, Romanian, Armenian, and Székely traditions. Alongside sports tourism—such as skiing in winter and hiking or Via Ferrata trails throughout the year—relaxation tourism with SPA facilities, and family tourism with numerous entertainment options (equestrian tours, summer toboggan runs, and more), gastronomy remains a key attraction for both Romanian and international visitors.

From Farm to Fork: A Region That Supports Local Producers

The transformation of Harghita into a true gastronomic hub has been driven primarily by small entrepreneurs, local farmers, and producers who have developed regional agriculture and established a sustainable system based on natural ingredients and authentic flavors.

Moreover, Harghita is home to Romania’s only gastronomic festival, Taste of Transylvania, which has played a significant role in the local culinary culture. This festival promotes traditional cuisine and showcases the unique flavors and dishes that set Transylvania apart from other regions in the country.

Traditional Inns and Fine Dining Restaurants

One of Harghita’s surprising assets is its diverse range of dining options. From local gastronomic points where tourists can enjoy home-cooked meals in the homes of locals, to traditional inns serving delicious food, and high-end fine dining restaurants, visitors can experience an authentic culinary feast. For those eager to dive deeper into traditional cuisine, there are also cooking classes available.

The Proposal Was Launched in 2023

Harghita Intercommunity Development Association (Visit Harghita) submitted its candidacy for the European Gastronomic Region title in 2023. In October 2024, the IGCAT (International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism) jury visited Harghita to explore its gastronomic values, community initiatives, and sustainable tourism strategies.

The European Gastronomic Region title was officially awarded to Harghita County Council President Biró Barna-Botond on Thursday, February 6, 2025, during a ceremony in Miercurea Ciuc. The distinction was presented by Dr. Diane Dodd, president of IGCAT, at a prestigious event.

The ceremony also included the Top Websites for Foodie Travelers Award 2025, organized by IGCAT, as well as the announcement of the 2027 European Gastronomic Region title winner.

By securing this title, Harghita has joined an elite community of European regions known for their exceptional culinary heritage, sustainable food networks, and rich cultural traditions. This recognition reflects the dedication of the people of Harghita in recent years to growing and promoting this brand both locally and internationally.

A Recognition and a Responsibility

Dr. Diane Dodd, president of IGCAT, stated:

“Harghita is a region of breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, and remarkable resilience. Its deep commitment to food security, small-scale agriculture, and biodiversity creates the perfect foundation for a sustainable gastronomic destination. With passionate producers, artisanal cheesemakers, traditional inns, and a variety of festivals celebrating its culinary heritage, Harghita is a delightful discovery for food-loving travelers and is more than ready to become the European Gastronomic Region in 2027.”

Biró Barna-Botond, President of Harghita County Council, emphasized:

“This title is not just a recognition, but also a responsibility. Harghita is gaining international visibility, creating opportunities to showcase its rich and diverse culinary offer. The next two years require careful preparation for 2027 so that we can represent our region with honor. Our goal is to achieve a gastronomic reform that preserves traditional recipes while proving that Harghita offers some of the most delicious dishes, made from natural, locally sourced ingredients, following recipes passed down for generations. Winning this title strengthens the local economy, supports businesses, and provides an opportunity to highlight our community values. Harghita’s culinary world is fascinating and diverse, and by presenting it to the world, we not only strengthen our local community but also promote the unique gastronomic offer of the Székely Land. This is an opportunity where everyone benefits.”

Harghita on the European Gastronomic Map

Winning this title represents not only recognition but also an opportunity for Harghita to solidify its position on Europe’s gastronomic map. Over the next few years, numerous programs and events will support collaborations between local producers, tourism operators, and community leaders, promoting sustainable development and boosting tourism.

Among the major events of 2027 will be gastronomic festivals, professional conferences, and cultural programs designed to showcase Harghita’s rich flavors and culinary traditions.

“I first visited Harghita drawn by its natural beauty and diverse landscapes, but I kept returning for the people and the sensational cuisine. No visit to Harghita is ever the same, as I always discover new places, try new dishes, and witness the evolution of this European tourism region. From well-known inns and traditional gastronomic spots to fine dining restaurants, I have always felt that the cuisine here is not just a necessity but an experience in itself. The emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, the involvement of small farms and producers in the tourism circuit, and the focus on authentic flavors are key advantages over mass-market tourism and will certainly ensure Harghita’s longevity as a top gastronomic destination,” said tourism marketing specialist Răzvan Pascu.

Preparations for 2027 have already begun, with organizers committed to proudly representing Harghita’s culinary and cultural heritage under the title of European Gastronomic Region.