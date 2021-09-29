Harmony of Disaster, experimental music concert in the Văcărești Natural Park

Taking the conflicting history of the Văcărești Natural Park as a landmark, two composers of contemporary music chose to capitalize on the hybrid acoustics of this landscape dominated by contrasts, in order to bring the public closer to nature, through sound art. Diana Miron (violin, viola, vocals) and Laurențiu Coțac (double bass, recorder) will perform a live concert in the nature, together with the instrumentalists from Outis Quartet (Francisco Miguel Ramonda and David Ursei – violins, Mihai Todoran – viola, Victor Sandu – cello) and two vocal performers (Marina Oprea, Oana Maria Zaharia).

The show, entitled “Harmony of Disaster”, is one of the performative instances of the “Becoming Landscape” project, a series of cultural interventions and debates on post and trans humanist topics, starting from the idea of ​​hybridizing man with technology and nature.

Teaser “Harmony of Disaster”:

Starting from the principle of destruction, an accelerated process, “Harmony of Disaster” reconverts catastrophic moments, natural or man-made, a list in which mass fire is a recurring theme, along with that of explosion or mass migration. It is a sound evocation of an ideal zero moment, in which destruction becomes the origin of the birth of the sublime and an opportunity for reconstruction. The eight musicians and performers will use for this concert sound filtering from the acoustics of disasters, textures altered by the diffusion and reverberation of a natural space with the appearance of a brutalist amphitheater. Bird songs and plant density are transformed by computer processing and become sound layers, superimposed with noises or harmonies produced by string and bow instruments. Following the shoot and the leaves gushing through the cracks of the concrete dam surrounding the Văcărești Natural Park, the work “Harmony of Disaster” seeks peace in the noise of noise pollution, offering a moment of meditation on the decisive impact of catastrophic events. Despite them, life reappears, unmistakably, full of strength and color.

The concert is due on Saturday, October 9, starting at 18:00hrs. The access to the stage is made by climbing the stairs from Vitan Fair, Splaiul Unirii, sector 4, Bucharest. The artists’ interventions are non-invasive and will not have a negative impact on the landscape, species or habitats.

By these performances, Becoming Landscape aims at upgrading the natural potential of Văcărești Natural Park and at luring the alternative cultural venues in a new type of circuit.

Vacaresti Natural Park is is a wetland area Delta inside the Capital city. It stretches on 190 hectares on an area that used to be a large swampy land on the outskirts of Bucharest. To its west was the area known as the “valley of weeping” that was the rubbish dump of inter-war Bucharest.

A 2013 study counted hundreds of species of plants and 96 different species of birds.

In June, 2014, the Lake Văcărești surrounding was declared a protected nature area and named Văcărești Nature Park by the Government of Romania.

The Romanian Presidency announced in April this year that it extended its protection and high patronage to the park.