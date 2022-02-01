HBO Max launched in Romania in early March

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, launches in early March 2022 in Romania, and will replace HBO Go.

The streaming platform will be available in our country from March 8, Christina Sulebakk, General Manager of HBO Max EMEA announced.

“HBO Max is a new streaming experience that offers the best in entertainment, movies, original series and children’s titles from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, as well as other studios. We are pleased to confirm that on March 8, HBO Max will be available in Romania as part of launches in other European countries and beyond. ”

Warner Bros movies will be available on the platform just 45 days after their theatrical releases. Among the top recent Warner Bros. movies. there are The Matrix Resurrections, Dune and King Richard.

Subscribers will be able to watch new Max Originals series, such as Station Eleven, Peacemaker, Season 2 of Raised by Wolves and Sex Lives of College Girls. The list of European Max Originals series that will be available on the platform includes: Ruxx, Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze, Lust, The Thaw, The Informant and Garcia! Non-scripted productions will include Expecting Amy, Finding Magic Mike, FBoy Island and Selena + Chef. Children’s titles include Teen Titans Go !, The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cocomelon.

Subscriptions

The new HBO Max monthly subscription will be 4.99 euros / month. To celebrate the launch of HBO Max, those who have a subscription created directly on the HBO GO website will be able to automatically use the new platform, benefiting from a reduced price, 3.30 euros / month. The promotion will offer customers a 33% discount on the monthly price for the entire period of their subscription. New customers who subscribe directly to HBO Max before March 31 will subscribe at the same monthly price reduced to 3.30 euros / month, a price available for the duration of their subscription.

After March 31, in addition to the monthly subscription, an annual subscription will be introduced, available to retail customers, at a price of 39.90 euros / year which will provide access for a period of 12 months at a price of 8 months.