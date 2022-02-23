HBO Max will stream the first talent show produced in Romania

HBO Max announced that it will release on April 1 “One True Singer”, the first talent show produced in Romania to be broadcast on a streaming platform.

The show will combine reality-show production with talent-show production and “will put in the spotlight young artists who will prove that they have everything they need to become Romania’s next megastar,” according to a press release from HBO Max .

Competitors will go through many challenges to demonstrate their vocal skills, compositional skills, physical and mental endurance, live acting talent and more.

The show was created in collaboration with the independent record label Global Records.

During the competition, the jury will have the task of gradually eliminating the competitors, until they discover “One True Singer” – the person who will win a music contract worth 50 thousand euros, to which is added another 50 thousand directly to the account.

“HBO Max subscriber will enjoy a real show, a feast of music, drama and danger, which will be addictive from the beginning. And, at the end of the episode, out of the 14 young contenders for the title One True Singer, he will surely have a favorite“, says Ioanina Pavel, producer of the show.

“During the season, competitors will go through a series of challenges, one more complex than the other, proposed by experts in the music industry. They are tests of perseverance and dedication, not just of the voice and attitude of a star, and they are meant to compress in two months the work of experts who can work and years to model a raw talent in a complete artist “, she adds.